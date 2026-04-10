The Bearcats basketball team added its second player from the 2026 transfer portal on Friday. On3's Joe Tipton reports Wake Forest transfer guard Myles Colvin is joining Jerrod Calhoun's first roster in Clifton.

The junior has one season of eligibility left after appearing in 35 games (24 starts) this past season. Colvin finished second on the team in points per game (11.6) and added 4.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, plus, 1.2 steals per game.

He started his career at Purdue and has been known to flash a ton of hustle and impact beyond the box score.

Transfer Impact

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Myles Colvin (6) with the ball as Clemson Tigers forward Jake Wahlin (10) defends in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The veteran shot 40.3% from the floor and 36% on outside shots in his latest run with the Demon Deacons. Colvin is Cincinnati's only guard on the roster as of this writing, as the build continues. Those shooting numbers aren't very efficient but he could find more consistent shot success in Calhoun's offense. He joins David Iweze as Cincinnati's two additions so far.

According to 247Sports, Colvin is a four-star transfer prospect ranked 82nd overall and 11th among small forwards. He figures to have a great shot at cracking the starting lineup this fall and could swing between the shooting guard and small forward positions.

The two players will be on the road trip to play in the program's first holiday tournament since 2022 this fall. Calhoun confirmed the team is playing in the 2026 Orlando Events Invitational.

"Yeah, I can answer it. We have six," Calhoun said last Friday about the non-conference schedule, which also includes Clemson, Louisville, Dayton, and Xavier. "You'd be the first for me to publicly say that, but we've got six games, all really, really good games. We will be in Orlando for Thanksgiving. So those teams will be announced. I don't think I can announce those. It's going to be a phenomenal tournament. We played in it two years ago. So very familiar with those guys. They do a great job around Thanksgiving. And obviously, we've got Xavier, Clemson, Dayton, and Louisville, so six really, really difficult games. So we got to be very strategic with the rest of the schedule."

Cincinnati has nine more roster spots to work with and should have the commitments flowing this weekend as they welcome in visitors to Clifton following the recruiting dead period's ending on Thursday.

Check out highlights from Colvin's 2025-26 season below:

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