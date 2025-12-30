Cincinnati Forward Earns Big 12 Weekly Honor Following Historic Performance Against Lipscomb

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats' best player this season earned his second Big 12 Starting Five honor of the season on Tuesday. Baba Miller did it in Week 1 and bounced back from a rough showing against Clemson last Sunday to power Cincinnati's 89-62 win over the Lipscomb Bisons on Monday.

He had a nasty stat line of 11 points, 21 rebounds, and seven assists (all in the first half) against the Bisons.

Miller is on the Starting Five with Baylor’s Tounde Yessoufou, BYU’s AJ Dybantsa, Iowa State’s Joshua Jefferson, and Texas Tech’s Christian Anderson.

His 11 points, 21 rebounds, and seven assists in the 89-62 win made Miller just the 16th player in all of college basketball – and third from a power conference school – to go for at least 10 points, 20 rebounds, and seven assists in a game dating back to the 1996-97 season.

It was a unicorn outing that showed how versatile Miller can be against teams outside the top-100 in the NET. Now, he'llget plenty of top 100 chances to prove he can carry this over in the biggest games.

“It gives us a lot of confidence. The plays really connected from the jump," Miller said about the performance. "We made a lot of unselfish plays. We had a lot of plays where guys could have taken a good shot, but we decided to keep moving and finding a great shot, and then we have players like Kerr [Kriisa] open and Jalen [Celestine], and they were able to knock out shots there.”

He gets his first taste of Houston's (and Big 12) physicality this Saturday at home against the Cougars.

Baba picks up his second Big 12 Starting Five nod of the season.



📝: https://t.co/LfCNRN7Ny1 pic.twitter.com/kYRybxYwLo — Cincinnati Men’s Hoops (@GoBearcatsMBB) December 30, 2025

