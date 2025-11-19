Former Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Coach 'Feels Bad' About UC Hoops
CINCINNATI — Mick Cronin made a notable comment about the struggles from UC basketball in recent years during one of his UCLA press conferences this week.
The Bearcats have not made the NCAA Tournament since the now Bruins head man left in 2019, and he feels bad about his alma mater struggling.
"We're in a mode of trying to learn how to play hard enough to earn the jersey that they wear," Cronin said about his current team on Wednesday. "I have great respect for the jersey. I left my hometown coaching at my alma mater—I feel terrible that they haven't been to the tournament in a while—because of how much respect I have for UCLA basketball, and I try to demand that my players play with that kind of effort and show that same respect."
The Bearcats have won 23-plus games just once in the stretch since Cronin left as they've dealt with coaching turmoil, a jump to a new league, and more. Wes Miller is in Year 5 without much to show for his tenure, and Cronin is clearly noticing.
He coached at Cincinnati from 2006-19 and missed the tournament just four times in that span. Now, all of those outside-looking-in seasons did come in his first four campaigns, just like Miller's current streak.
Cincinnati can really boost its early NCAA Tournament hopes with an upset win over No. 6 Louisville on Friday night inside Heritage Bank Center.
The game tips off at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU.
