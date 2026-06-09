Jerrod Calhoun Brings in UC Legend to Speak With New Team During Opening Summer Workouts

The early practices are flowing for Jerrod Calhoun's first Cincinnati Bearcats basketball team. His roster isn't entirely set just yet, but that's not stopping all the new names from hitting the court together this week.

"This is really simple, right? We talk about this every day, we over me," Calhoun said to his team this week. "We got all new players with a whole new staff. It's going to take a little time to learn about each other."

They went through their second practice on Tuesday morning, and UC radio voice Dan Hoard noted a visit and post-practice talk from Gary Clark.

Legend Speaks

Mar 18, 2018; Nashville, TN, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack guard Josh Hall (33) reacts during the second half next to Cincinnati Bearcats forward Gary Clark (11) in the second round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Clark is a legend from the 2010s. He wrapped a UC career as one of three players in school history with more than 1,400 points and 1,100 rebounds, along with National Basketball Hall of Famers Oscar Robertson (2,973 points/1,338 rebounds) and Jack Twyman (1,598 points/1,242 rebounds).

He also started a school-record 137 games from 2014-18.

“It’s a family,” Hoard said about what Clark told the team. “Any former player that’s going to come back and talk to you guys will tell you — and truly mean it — that we support you and ride with you.”

It's a strong early example of Calhoun trying to connect a brand-new set of players to Cincinnati's history. He will likely bring in plenty of former greats to talk with his first squad in the coming months.

It's all about building a connected culture to the great UC teams of decades past.

"I think that's why we're here, right?" Calhoun told The Field of 68 this week. "Obviously, we're here for a reason. We're here to get them back to the NCAA Tournament to make deep runs. This is a storied program, two national championships, the list goes on and on. It's a fan base that is starving to get back in the NCAA Tournament, and we fully expect to do that. We have to bring back the former players. I think Wes Miller did a phenomenal job with that. They'll be part of our mentorship program, our character class, and our team messaging. We want our former guys to make sure that they know this is their program, there's been a lot of great players, great coaches that have built this thing, and we've got to continue to move it forward."

Check out the full post from Hoard below and some early practice highlights:

Coach Calhoun held his second practice and had #Bearcats legend Gary Clark address the team afterward.

“It’s a family,” Gary told them. “Any former player that’s going to come back and talk to you guys will tell you — and truly mean it — that we support you and ride with you.” pic.twitter.com/mOGvGTbuFe — Dan Hoard (@Dan_Hoard) June 9, 2026

Who is ready and excited for the first day of practice?! 🙋‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/T48PRGOQr6 — Cincinnati Men’s Hoops (@GoBearcatsMBB) June 8, 2026

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