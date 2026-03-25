Jerrod Calhoun Introduced As New Cincinnati Head Coach: 'People Need To Fear Us In The State Of Ohio'

The Jerrod Calhoun era has officially begun for the Cincinnati Bearcats men's basketball program. The 2004 Cincinnati grad addressed the media and fanbase for the first time on Wednesday afternoon after inking a six-year deal to coach his alma mater in the Big 12.

The 2026 Mountain West Conference and 2023 Horizon League Coach of the Year has nine 20-win seasons as a head coach and has been a conference champion in three different leagues on his way to a 297-159 career record.

Getting Rolling In Clifton

Mar 19, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Utah State Aggies head coach Jerrod Calhoun at press conference ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It's a dream come true for Calhoun, who knows what this program is all about after starting his coaching career under Bob Huggins in 2003-04. Cincinnati finished 25-7 that season and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

"It started at Cincinnati, learning from Coach Huggins, I think the best college basketball coach of all time, the best practice coach I've ever seen," Calhoun said at the podium. "He empowered Andy Kennedy. He empowered Dan Peters; he just empowered you. He made you believe that you could do anything. Then it was at Walsh University with Jeff Young, probably the greatest coach in Ohio that nobody talks about, who won a national championship there. And it was an incredible, incredible three years from Walsh, went back to Coach Huggins at West Virginia."

He spent seven seasons at Youngstown State before the past two with Utah State, compiling a 118-106 record in Ohio. He claimed the first-ever regular season conference championship in YSU program history in 2022-23.

At Utah State, Calhoun held a 55-15 record during his two years at the helm.

“Jerrod Calhoun is one of the top young coaches in college basketball and a great fit for the University of Cincinnati," Huggins said in the hiring press release. "He started with me as a student assistant with the Bearcats and later worked on my staff at West Virginia, where he helped us reach the Final Four. He’s earned everything he’s gotten. Jerrod works, he connects with people, and he knows how to build a program. I’ve enjoyed watching his growth over the years, and I’mproud of what he’s accomplished. Cincinnati is getting a great coach.”

Calhoun's known for his efficient offenses and fantastic out-of-bounds call acumen. Those two paired together have helped him to elite close-game results, including an 8-1 close-game record at USU this past season. UC went 1-6 in close games this past season and was under .500 in every wes miller season on that front.

"This year, we went and spent $2.4 million on a roster, and we won a regular-season title. We won a conference tournament title. We won a first-round NCAA game, and we took Arizona to the final four or five minutes. Not here to say we don't need money by any means. We need a lot of it, and that's for sure, but I think what it shows you is our ability to evaluate the right people," Calhoun noted. "You have to have the right people. The University of Cincinnati deserves a winner in men's basketball. This city deserves to be rocking and rolling again. People need to fear us in the state of Ohio, it's the best basketball job in the state of Ohio, I think it truly is."

It's a highly exciting time for the Bearcats fanbase, which is hoping this is the best coaching hire yet during John Cunningham's tenure as UC athletic director.

Family is at the heart of Calhoun's ethos.

"I think it's a family atmosphere. You know, it starts with our players' families," Calhoun noted about his program identity. "I think of all the best teams. If you ask Coach Huggins about his Final Four team, the unsung heroes of that team were the parents. We had unbelievable parents. Same thing with the 92' team.

"So during the recruiting process, you have to do an unbelievable job in a very short period of time to make sure that the guys you're bringing in really fit how you want to coach and how you want to run your program. So we're very simple. It's putting the team over me. So it's we over me. There are a million ways to do that, but we want to make sure every single day we are taking the steps to see that behavior, not only on the court but in the classroom."

The focus now shifts to figuring out the 2026-27 roster alongside Calhoun's largely retained USU staff and general manager Corey Evans.

Cincinnati reportedly has a roughly $10 million NIL budget to work with. Pair that with a hiring well before the April 7 transfer portal opening date, and you get a program primed for a Year-1 explosion under Calhoun.

"None of us are here without these players, and you see all these guys, and it's just it's kind of very surreal to be up here today," Calhoun said. "I'll be honest with you, very humbled, honored that Keyshuan (Tillery) and the guys are here (Jalen Haynes also attended the press conference). Had a great meeting with him (Tillery) last night. Look forward to growing with these current guys. In about a week it's going to be portal season.

"So you guys are going to hear a lot of the rumors and a lot of different things about our team, but one thing is going to be certain: When they put the Bearcat uniform on, they're going to make this city proud. They're going to reflect you guys, the fans, and we need to do this together. It's much bigger than a coach and one player. We all need to be moving in the right direction. So I look forward to meeting every one of you guys and women out here."

From Miller Time to Calhoun's Clock in Clifton.

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