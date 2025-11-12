All Bearcats

Wes Miller And More Dive Into Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball's Battle Against Dayton

Cincinnati battled a local rival on Tuesday night.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Wes Miller talks to Cincinnati Bearcats center Moustapha Thiam (52) in the second half of the NCAA basketball game against the Georgia State Panthers at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Nov. 7, 2025.
Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Wes Miller talks to Cincinnati Bearcats center Moustapha Thiam (52) in the second half of the NCAA basketball game against the Georgia State Panthers at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Nov. 7, 2025. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bearcats slapped another win on the board Tuesday night, 74-62 against Dayton.

Day Day Thomas (20 points, four assists) led the way with a nice game across a turnover-filled night for the Bearcats (24 TOs). They played elite defense to counter that sloppiness and passed their first real test of the season.

Wes Miller noted the team will go through some early growing pains on that end.

"We know it's going to be a process early this year," Miller said on Friday after his team committed a bevy of turnovers like they did against Dayton. "There have been nights, whether it's in exhibitions, we're doing some really good things, and you can see that we're going to be a really good team. Then there have been some stretches that we have, and we're working through those things to become the good team we're going to be. You're going to have some nights like tonight, but it's an opportunity for us to work and improve, and we'll do that.” 

Hear from Day Day Thomas, Kerr Kriisa, and Miller after the game:

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

