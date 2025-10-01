Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Hold Long Big 12, National Championship Betting Odds Entering 2025-26 Season
CINCINNATI — The betting odds are surfacing for the Cincinnati Bearcats basketball team in its pursuit of a Big 12 title under head coach Wes Miller. Cincinnati's longest odds to win the national championship this season check in at 250-1 on Fanduel Sportsbook and Bet MGM Sportsbook.
It's right around where they were last season, same with the Big 12 regular-season title odds. Almost every sportsbook has Cincinnati slotted at 60-1 to win the Big 12 and places them between the seventh and 10th-best odds to win the conference, depending on what sportsbook you're looking at.
Houston and BYU are the big favorites with odds shorter than +500 entering the season. Houston has dominated the conference since entering in 2023, and BYU has one of the most talented teams in the country, headlined by top projected NBA draft pick AJ Dybantsa.
Cincinnati is hoping one of the players on an internationally-laden roster can pop into a star.
"It's a new day," UC GM Corey Evans said earlier last month. "These guys have integrated into this University and the city very well. The blessing was having three or four of these guys that were already in the States, as Baba (Miller), Moustapha (Thiam), Kerr (Kriisa), and Jalen Celestine. The positive is that this is now an international sport. The playing style in Europe or even South America is very similar to what we want to do with this roster. That's versatility, basketball IQ, switchability, and shooting."
Speaking of Thiam, he's on the odds board for the Kareem Abdul-Jabaar Award on DraftKings Sportsbook. He holds 60-1 odds to take home the award that goes to the nation's best center.
