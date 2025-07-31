Bearcats Football Legend Gets Special News From Cincinnati AD
CINCINNATI — A Bearcats football legend is being inducted into the James P. Kelly UC Athletics Sports Hall of Fame as part of the 2025-25 class. Former star quarterback Tony Pike is joining the illustrious group as part of a still-to-be-announced seven-person class.
Cincinnati athletic director John Cunningham broke the news to Pike on the radio host's show this week.
"I really came on for a specific reason," Cunningham said. "And I love our fans, and we'd love to talk about the Bearcats, but I want to talk about you for a second, if I could. You're one of our all-time greats, Tony, and I am proud and excited to share that you are going to be a part of our Hall of Fame class for the 25-26 year, and well deserved. Oh, man, and you're one of the greats, and we're excited to have you part of a seven-person class that says that's going to be celebrated in a big way. So congratulations."
"I can't thank you enough," Pike responded. "UC has, has been, been a part of my life since I can remember. I grew up going to games with my grandpa, and I became a Bearcat, and day one. I got the family coming in here today. That's awesome, but I thank you so much. I appreciate you greatly. I love the University more than anything, and this is truly an awesome honor. And thank you so much for sharing that, and thank you for thinking of me and allowing me to be a part of that."
Pike is arguably the second-greatest quarterback in program history behind Desmond Ridder.
He passed for 5,018 career yards and 49 touchdowns, finishing his career fourth and second on Cincinnati's all-time list for those stats. He also set a school record for completion percentage (61.7%).
Check out the moment Pike found out he's getting inducted below:
