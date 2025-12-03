Cincinnati Bearcats Football Lands Three Invites to 2026 Senior Bowl

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats football team has three players headed to the 2026 Senior Bowl. Jake Golday, Joe Royer, and Dontay Corleone all punched invites to the biggest scouting bowl ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

The trio has stood out as major contributors over the years at UC, with all three projected to get drafted in the 2026 slate of picks next April.

Royer is 167th on the consensus big board as of this writing, while Corleone is 92nd and Golday is the Bearcats' top-rated player at 76th overall.

The Bearcats are starting bowl preparations this week as they try to end the season without a fifth consecutive loss for the second-straight campaign.

“I thought they did a lot better this past game compared to the previous two, where we didn't throw the ball as well. I thought in this game, the guys ran better routes," UC head coach Scott Satterfield said about his passing attack last week."I thought they were way more aggressive in running routes, and when the balls were in the air, trying to go get the ball. Compared to the last couple of weeks, when I thought we were more passive, trying to let the ball get to us instead of attacking the ball.

"I think it was a big difference there. I thought they played a lot better. I think that was the reason why we threw a lot better, too. I think in this game, we had one drop, Caleb [Goodie] had a drop out of our sideline. I think that was it. The rest of the time, we caught the football, ran hard after the catch, made some plays in the passing game, and hopefully, we continue that trend this week. We're going to need some great play for sure.”

Check out the trio learning the invite news from Satterfield below:

