Bearcats Football Searching For Defensive Answers Entering Texas Tech Week

The Bearcats are trying to stop the losing skid this week in what could be the toughest matchup of their entire season. No. 8 Texas Tech is headed to Clifton for a Homecoming bout on Saturday at noon ET, and Cincinnati is searching for defensive answers ahead of the outing.

They just gave up 45 points and 598 yards to West Virginia in a 45-42 loss. Nate Woody's defense is creating more turnovers this season (seven after just 10 in 2025) but is essentially the same (if not worse) bleeding unit down to down. The Bearcats rank 74th in havoc rate against FBS opponents this season (122nd in 2025).

UC is allowing 6.16 yards per play this season (117th) after allowing 5.6 YPP last season (72nd). FBS teams are moving the ball at will, posting a 47% success rate (106th) on Cincinnati at the midway point.

"As you're going through the game, teams start to make an adjustment," Satterfield said about taking away offensive strengths. "Maybe you've got to make another adjustment the other way to try to get that corrected, which is a fine line. We think about that, but going back and looking at this past game, and third downs we don't get off the field. We just made some missed tackles there, some missed plays that would've got you off the field.



"And because if you get off the field right there, then obviously our offense was rolling. You get up two scores. It's not even going to be a game. But I think to answer your question, there's a fine line in there where you have to shift a little bit maybe of the focus to stopping the other thing that they don't do as well."

Satterfield noted the only big injury to monitor after a few dings in the game is a lower leg issue for Josh Hough. The starting defensive tackle is slated to be questionable this week.

The whole defense has to be better, especially facing one of the Big 12's toughest finishing stretches.

According to ESPN's FPI, Cincinnati is headed for the 17th hardest remaining schedule nationally and the second-hardest in the Big 12. They now have just a 56% chance to win six games and go bowling.

"I think they're coached very well. They don't bust very often. They're very sound," JC French said about Texas Tech's defense. "They play together as a group. So we're gonna have to bring our A game. We're really excited for the opportunity for them to come to our house, a top 10 team."

Catch the Homecoming action on Saturday at noon ET across the FS1 airwaves.

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