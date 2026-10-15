Cincinnati Bearcats Football 2026 Previews: West Virginia Mountaineers

The embers of a big rivalry are rekindling this weekend between Cincinnati and West Virginia. The Bearcats take on the Mountaineers in a road matchup, trying to avoid back-to-back losses for the first time during the 2026 campaign.

Cincinnati enters the game as a 1.5-point betting underdog on DraftKings Sportsbook, and the point total is set at 63.5 for the 12 p.m. ET kickoff on TNT.

The Mountaineers lead the all-time series against the Bearcats, 18–3–1. WVU has won the last four meetings dating back to 2010, including both matchups in the Big 12. It's a massive game Cincinnati likely needs to hit eight-plus wins this regular season.

ESPN's Matchup Predictor gives the Bearcats a 59.6% chance to win despite being betting underdogs. UC is ranked 56th on ESPN's FPI, while WVU is 72nd, and the Bearcats are 55th on SP+ to WVU's 73rd overall mark.

"Coach Rich Rodriguez is back again; his offense looks like you would think his offense looks like, running the football," UC head coach Scott Satterfield said this week. "It is one thing that stands out about their team: their quarterback, their running back, how fast they go on offense, and how they put pressure on teams. I think they do a great job with that. A challenge for our defense is to be able to slow that down. I think for us going on the road again, back-to-back, it is obviously a challenge for us. A tough place to go play in West Virginia.

"I went there a few years ago; I have a lot of respect for how his teams play. They are always physical, and they get after it. But I am looking forward to it. Looking forward to this week."

Opponent Ins & Outs

Oct 10, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. (3) runs the ball near the goal line during the third quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Mountaineers run that football as well as just about any team in the nation, and they get smacked in the mouth consistently on the other side of the ball.

This point total is near the mid-60s for those clear reasons. WVU enters the game averaging 295.5 rush YPG, ranking among the top three rushing offenses in the league. The Mountaineers are led by two of the Big 12’s top three individual rushers: Cam Cook (No. 1, 132.2 YPG, 7 TDs) and QB Michael Hawkins Jr. (No. 3, 112.0 YPG, Big 12-leading 12 TDs). They power everything on the ground, averaging 5.14 yards per carry (32nd nationally).

That's a rough factor for Cincinnati's defense, which ranks 99th nationally, allowing 4.51 yards per carry. Josh Hough and the interior front have to play great football to get an upset win here, and the linebackers like Jonathan Thompson have to be lights out on their tackling cues.

Hawkins will make that even harder using an extra blocker when he has the ball. The dual-threat star ranks 10th nationally in ESPN's QBR metric this season. He's thrown for 1,055 yards, seven scores, and one pick while adding 117 carries for 672 yards and 12 scores on the ground.

He's going to be a major problem for Cincinnati to deal with all afternoon.

WVU commits to the run more than any other team in the country outside Air Force (WVU is second nationally with 57 rushes per game).

"Our linebackers have got to be playing downhill, and then you got to get the safeties involved as well," Satterfield said about stopping the run. "They all have to come down because you got to get a lot of hats there. That's how most teams have tried to defend them, and it hasn't really slowed them down much, quite honestly. Everybody they have played, they have been able to run the football. You mentioned close to 300 yards rushing the game.

"I think they are fourth in the country behind the three academies. I think you really often got to treat these guys offensively like an academy type, where they are going to run, run, run, and you know just when you start committing all that, they know they are going to get some one on ones out there. They are going to try and hit those plays. They do a great job of staying on top.”

WVU has the 36th-best offense on SP+ and the 116th-ranked defense.

They are putrid on the other side of the ball and have gotten a little lucky on the turnover front, recovering three fumbles so far to Cincinnati's lone fumble recovery. WVU is allowing 6.93 yards per play (135th nationally), and only one other team has allowed more passing yards (San Diego State).

Whoever has the ball last and is able to force one or two more turnovers than the other team should win this projected shootout. WVU has allowed at least 27 points in each of its past four games, including 97 points combined the past two weeks.

“I see it as an opportunity, especially for the linebackers and front six," Damaine Wilson said about the WVU attack. "I see it as something that we can capitalize on. Something that we can really hone in on and see what they are doing. We know they are a simple team, so we see what plays we can make out of that.”

Betting Insights

Things have stayed pretty steady with this betting line throughout the week. There was a move to WVU -2.5 earlier, but things quickly settled back to WVU -1.5, and the point total has risen by one point since Sunday.

I'm going against my preseason prediction again here, like I unfortunately did with Arizona, to no success (predicted an Arizona win in August, flipped during game week). The West Virginia defense is just too bad for me to pick them here, and Cincinnati will eventually get this fumble luck to flip their way.

Prediction: 35-34 Bearcats

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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