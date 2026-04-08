Bearcats Football Stars MJ Cannon and Taran Tyo Dive Into 11th 2026 Spring Practice

The spring football practice sessions continued on Wednesday afternoon.

The media met with stars like guard Taran Tyo and defensive back MJ Cannon as the team barrels toward the Spring Showcase event for fans on April 18 at noon inside Nippert Stadium.

The defense and offense have been going back and forth with good outings for each side sprinkled across the 11th practice of the spring.

Player Comments

Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Cyrus Allen (4) catches a touchdown pass as Bowling Green Falcons cornerback MJ Cannon (2) guards him in the first quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Bowling Green Falcons at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Sept. 6, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cannon is learning a semi-new position this spring, mainly working at safety after playing outside cornerback at Bowling Green last season. He noted it's not a big switch to go from the outside to the backend at safety.

"I got a little bit of work at CAT, which is our nickel (cornerback) position, but most of my work has come at safety," Cannon said. "I'm pretty comfortable there. I was recruited as a faety out of high school."

I talked with Antwan Peek Jr. last week about his own position change from one of the best Bearcats' safeties to linebacker so that the defense can field the best 11 players possible at all times.

"In the last defense I was playing (the) Star (position)," Peek told me on April 3. "And this defense is pretty similar to the star, except the only difference is how close to the box (I am). I actually really like that. It's kind of like more so a linebacker, coach (Nate) Woody likes to call it an outside linebacker, but most people nowadays call it a nickel, more of a DB, but I do like being called an outside linebacker by coach Woody, a little bit of a bigger body, but I'm loving it so far."

Tyo is playing some new (old) positions as well, flashing all over the interior offensive line this spring as his unit tries to do the same as the defense: Find the best talent mix possible for all 12 games (and more) this fall.

"I've gotten a lot of collegiate snaps, like 2,500 now, so just getting a lot of snaps under my belt, I think it's good for me, especially, you know, moving to center," Tyo said. "Getting a lot of reps there during spring ball. I think it's really good, just because I can have that position flexibility if we need it in season."

Check out our full chats with Tyo and Cannon below:

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