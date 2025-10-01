Brendan Sorsby Ranked Among Top 10 College Quarterbacks Following Opening Third of 2025 Season
CINCINNATI — What a blistering start to the 2025 season for UC quarterback Brendan Sorsby. The veteran passer is the nation's highest-grade quarterback on Pro Football Focus at 92.2 overall (min. 100 dropbacks), and he just got some major praise from ESPN's Bill Connelly.
He ranked Sorsby as the sixth-best quarterback in the nation so far. Any team in the Big 12 could make some noise with top 10 QB play nationally, like Cincinnati's getting right now.
"Cincinnati is basically one poor pass away from being one of the biggest stories of the early season," Connelly wrote. "Sorsby's underthrown interception cost the Bearcats a potential win over Nebraska in Week 1. He has otherwise piloted what might be the most well-rounded offense this side of USC and Indiana. Saturday's track meet win at Kansas inserted Sorsby and Cincy into the Big 12 race."
All in all, Sorsby's amassed 1,043 pass yards and 238 rushing yards on 69.2% completion with 14 total TDs and one interception. Absolutely elite numbers that have him sitting at an 87.6 ESPN QBR (sixth nationally).
If he plays like this all year, Cincinnati won't only be bowling, they'll be competing for a spot in the Big 12 Championship game as well.
