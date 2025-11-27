Cincinnati Bearcats Football Puts Holiday Theme on TCU Uniform Reveal
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats revealed their final regular-season uniform combination for the 2025 season, and it's a clean white helmet-look with white jerseys and red pants.
Cincinnati is trying to break a 2-2 all-time tie with TCU on Saturday. They need the win to finish a strong 8-4 on the season and secure the best bowl slot possible in next Sunday's reveal.
UC football will have to do it as betting underdogs.
“I thought they did a lot better this past game compared to the previous two, where we didn't throw the ball as well. I thought in this game, the guys ran better routes," UC head coach Scott Satterfield. "I thought they were way more aggressive in running routes, and when the balls were in the air, trying to go get the ball. Compared to the last couple of weeks, when I thought we were more passive, trying to let the ball get to us instead of attacking the ball. I think it was a big difference there. I thought they played a lot better.
"I think that was the reason why we threw a lot better, too. I think in this game, we had one drop, Caleb [Goodie] had a drop out of our sideline. I think that was it. The rest of the time, we caught the football, ran hard after the catch, made some plays in the passing game, and hopefully, we continue that trend this week. We're going to need some great play for sure.”
The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX. Check out the uniform below:
