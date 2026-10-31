Cincinnati Bearcats Football 2026 Instant Takeaways: No. 6 Utah

Cincinnati went from glory to a wake-up call from the Top-10 dream quickly against No. 6 Utah on Saturday. The Utes rolled Cincinnati 49-25 and never had much trouble embarrassing Cincinnati for the first time this season on its home field.

There's a reason no unranked Big 12 team has ever won consecutive Top-10 matchups, and the Utes hammered that home. Devon Dampier (300-plus total yards, one TD) and the offense were flawless in the first half, going perfect on third down with their Top-10 unit nationally in that facet (7-11 in the full game).

Utah ran a hot knife through Cincinnati's butter defense and averaged 7.6 yards per play for the full game. They posted 0.69 EPA/play on offense in the first half, good for the 99th percentile in college football this season.

It was a baptism for Cincinnati, which now has three conference losses and little hope of making its first Big 12 Championship game. Saturday marked the team's worst first-half deficit since trailing USF 51-7 in 2015 (42-6 today).

Top Takeaway: Third-Down Wake Up Call

Oct 31, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) runs with the ball as he avoids a tackle by Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Simeon Coleman (31) in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Utah entered the game ninth in third-down conversions this season at 52.7% and posted a 7-11 mark on Saturday. They brought a highly dynamic rushing attack to the table with Dampier and Wayshawn Parker (82 yards and one score) to destroy Cincinnati's defensive game plan.

Once they started to trick them with the rushing motion, crossing routes through the air started to open up, and Utah never looked back.

Utah dominated time of possession and took full advantage of Cincinnati's multiple turnovers in the game, reaching the end zone every time they coughed up the ball. Cole Tabb (131 yards and one score) got a nice run at the end of the first half to boost his stats, but the physical dominance Cincinnati brought against Texas Tech was nowhere to be found a week later.

They pounded UC's defense with every snap, bringing the nation's eighth-best offense by success rate to the table (50.3%). That number jumped to 71% in the first half and finished juist above 50% after UC played better in the second half.

Cincinnati has to win by outwilling its opponents, and they never slowed down the successful storm on Saturday. They now have just one home game left and are firmly two-plus games back of multiple teams in the Big 12 title game race.

It's looking like another season just hoping to find a sixth or seventh win for bowl eligibility down the stretch.

Player Of The Game: Jacob Finley

It's hard to pick anyone for this distinction from a historic blowout like that, but Finley did a solid job tackling in the open field and not letting massive plays drop down over his head.

His pick-six was the most exciting moment of the day for Cincinnati.

He led the Bearcats with 10 tackles and has been another solid portal addition from Scott Satterfield's staff. They just haven't quite had enough resources, luck, or a mixture of both to post long winning streaks in the Big 12.

They've now been beaten by Utah by 30-plus in consecutive outings.

Next up is No. 18 Houston on the road next week, with kickoff time finalizing tomorrow.

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