Cincinnati Bearcats Football 2026 Previews: No. 6 Utah

Out of the frying pan and back into the fire.

Cincinnati football is taking on back-to-back AP Top 10 teams at home this stretch as they move on from the 37-24 win over Texas Tech and prepare to face No. 6 Utah. The Utes roll into Cincinnati for a 3:45 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday afternoon.

UC is facing two straight weeks of top-10 matchups at home for the first time in team history and can get to a ranking themselves in the first CFP ranking of the season.

The Bearcats enter the game as 6.5-point betting underdogs on DraftKings Sportsbook with a point total set at 56.5 points. They are ranked 47th on ESPN's FPI, while Utah is 11th. UC is 49th in Bill Connelly's SP+, and Utah is 10th.

Cincinnati got smoked 45-14 at Utah last season.

“We didn't play well at all. They did a great job last year shutting us down offensively. We had some yards. We maybe had 400-some yards, but it didn’t cause us to score enough points. They did it in the special teams aspect. We didn't really slow down their offense at all. It was a great environment out there. I think for us, we need to show how much of an environment we have here. I know it's Halloween, but dress up and come out yelling in this game.

"We're going to need to have that home field advantage because it certainly helped us last week, and we know when we play here it's different for us because of that. Hopefully, our fans will show up and be loud, and then our guys will come out and perform at a high level.”

Let's dive into what Utah is bringing to the table in this game.

Opponent Ins & Outs

Utah's strongest path to wins arrives in a similar way to Cincinnati's. Star quarterback Devon Dampier and the Utes have one of the most efficient offenses in the country.

It's a bout between two of the Top-20 offenses in the country as UC (455.3 yards per game) and Utah (478.4) trade blows. The Utes rank eighth nationally with 234 rushing yards per game, plus, rank in the 93rd percentile of EPA/rush, 88th percentile in line yards, and 78th percentile in rushing explosiveness.

Cincinnati just held the Red Raiders to 4.4 yards per carry and 3-of-15 on third down. They'll have to muster that kind of effort again here. Dampier can run the ball well, along with running backs Wayshawn Parker and Daniel Bray. All three are averaging over six yards per carry and positive EPA/rush.

The whole team ranks 18th nationally in rushing success rate and sits in the 91st percentile of passing success rate. It's really hard to knock Utah out of rhythm.

"They don't really have many negative plays," Satterfield said. "It's always manageable down the distance, and if you got manageable down the distance, you can run the football anytime you want to. Their quarterback had a great game last week against Houston. I think Houston's an outstanding team. He had 150 yards rushing, but he also threw for two. It's a difficult matchup, and I think the running back runs extremely physically, but also has the juice to take it. I think he had a 90-yard run a couple of games ago. It's certainly a big challenge.”

Defensively, Cincinnati will have to overcome another tough rushing defense on paper as it did en route to 255 rushing yards against TTU.

The lowest percentile ranking Utah has anyone on advanced defensive stats is a 66th percentile mark in yards per dropback. They are rock solid just about everywhere on that side of the ball.

JC French tossed two picks on Saturday, and Utah is good enough to repeat those mistakes, ranking ninth nationally in havoc rate (18.9%).

“You have to just try to find keys throughout the week," French said. "Film study is huge. Again, being a quarterback, you got to really hone in on the defense and what their main picture is like. Then if it is not like that, something is up. Just really understanding the film and kind of meeting with the coaches. I think they are doing a great job right now putting a plan together and trusting that plan.”

Still, French has been fantastic this season given his prior play in the Sun Belt. He's posted career highs in completion rate (69.4%), yards per attempt (8.3), and passer rating (160.4) through seven games.

The Utah defense is very good, but it's not some daunting elite group French can't dissect (25th nationally in adjusted EPA/play). Meanwhile, Cincinnati is sitting at 75th nationally in defensive adjusted EPA/play, but they looked much better than that with a full game from safety MJ Cannon last week.

If he balls out again and the Bearcats' offensive line continues being the best unit on the field, Cincinnati can keep this close.

Prediction: 31-30 Utah

All Advanced Stats Via

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