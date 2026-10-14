Kansas vs. Kansas State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 7

The 2026 edition of the Sunflower Showdown is set to take place this Saturday when the 2-3 Kansas Jayhawks take on the 3-2 Kansas State Wildcats.

The Wildcats have completely dominated this series throughout the years, rocking a 17-game win streak dating back to 2009. Kansas almost broke the streak in 2024, losing by a score of 29-27, but the streak lives on ahead of Saturday's matchup.

Kansas State is once again favored, but the Jayhawks have a chance to finally get a win against them. Let's dive into the odds.

Kansas vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Kansas +4.5 (-108)

Kansas State -4.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Kansas +168

Kansas State -205

Total

OVER 55.5 (-110)

UNDER 55.5 (-110)

Kansas vs. Kansas State How to Watch

Date: Saturday, October 17

Time: Noon ET

Venue: Bill Snyder Family Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FS1

Kansas record: 2-3 (0-2 in Big 12)

Kansas State record: 3-2 (0-2 in Big 12)

Kansas vs. Kansas State Betting Trends

Kansas State is 5-2 against the spread in the last seven meetings between these two teams

The OVER is 5-2 in the last seven meetings between these two teams

Kansas is 2-3 against the spread this season

Kansas State is 2-3 against the spread this season

Kansas vs. Kansas State Key Player to Watch

Avery Johnson, QB - Kansas State Wildcats

Avery Johnson is one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in college football. Not only has he thrown for 1,092 yards and nine touchdowns, but he's also rushed for 330 yards on the ground, making him the Wildcats' leading rusher. Kansas will have to find a way to slow him down on Saturday.

Kansas vs. Kansas State Prediction and Best Bet

Not much separates these two teams this year. In fact, they rank very similarly in many areas. For example, they're 24th and 43rd in adjusted net EPA per play, but 47th and 24th in net success rate. The Jayhawks are better at more explosive plays, but the Wildcats have been better on a down-to-down basis.

The best unit in this game is the Kansas State rushing offense, ranking 13th in the country in EPA per rush, but the Jayhawks' best unit is their run defense, ranking 21st in opponent EPA per rush.

We have strength on strength in a game that involves two teams that are similar in plenty of areas. For that reason, I'll take the side that's getting points and root for a close game. This could be the year that the Jayhawks finally break their losing streak.

Pick: Kansas +4.5 (-108) via FanDuel

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