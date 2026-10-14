Kansas vs. Kansas State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 7
In this story:
The 2026 edition of the Sunflower Showdown is set to take place this Saturday when the 2-3 Kansas Jayhawks take on the 3-2 Kansas State Wildcats.
The Wildcats have completely dominated this series throughout the years, rocking a 17-game win streak dating back to 2009. Kansas almost broke the streak in 2024, losing by a score of 29-27, but the streak lives on ahead of Saturday's matchup.
Kansas State is once again favored, but the Jayhawks have a chance to finally get a win against them. Let's dive into the odds.
Kansas vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Kansas +4.5 (-108)
- Kansas State -4.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Kansas +168
- Kansas State -205
Total
- OVER 55.5 (-110)
- UNDER 55.5 (-110)
Kansas vs. Kansas State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 17
- Time: Noon ET
- Venue: Bill Snyder Family Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FS1
- Kansas record: 2-3 (0-2 in Big 12)
- Kansas State record: 3-2 (0-2 in Big 12)
Kansas vs. Kansas State Betting Trends
- Kansas State is 5-2 against the spread in the last seven meetings between these two teams
- The OVER is 5-2 in the last seven meetings between these two teams
- Kansas is 2-3 against the spread this season
- Kansas State is 2-3 against the spread this season
Kansas vs. Kansas State Key Player to Watch
- Avery Johnson, QB - Kansas State Wildcats
Avery Johnson is one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in college football. Not only has he thrown for 1,092 yards and nine touchdowns, but he's also rushed for 330 yards on the ground, making him the Wildcats' leading rusher. Kansas will have to find a way to slow him down on Saturday.
Kansas vs. Kansas State Prediction and Best Bet
Not much separates these two teams this year. In fact, they rank very similarly in many areas. For example, they're 24th and 43rd in adjusted net EPA per play, but 47th and 24th in net success rate. The Jayhawks are better at more explosive plays, but the Wildcats have been better on a down-to-down basis.
The best unit in this game is the Kansas State rushing offense, ranking 13th in the country in EPA per rush, but the Jayhawks' best unit is their run defense, ranking 21st in opponent EPA per rush.
We have strength on strength in a game that involves two teams that are similar in plenty of areas. For that reason, I'll take the side that's getting points and root for a close game. This could be the year that the Jayhawks finally break their losing streak.
Pick: Kansas +4.5 (-108) via FanDuel
Follow Iain on X and Instagram
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get up to $350 in bonus bets. Register now and make a $5 wager each day for five days to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets