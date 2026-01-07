CINCINNATI — Cincinnati football has its next signal caller in the Scott Satterfield era. Georgia Southern transfer quarterback JC French IV is committing to UC and will lead the team in his final season of eligibility.

247Sports' Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer reported the news.

French threw for 2,929 yards last year with 20 TDs and 8 INTs to round out a 58.1 overall ESPN QBR (78th nationally) and 67.3 Pro Football Focus grade on 842 snaps. French has 815 career attempts and was a two-year starter for the Eagles, throwing for 5,882 yards and 38 TDs overall.

The 6-1, 200-pound grad transfer has been more of an Emory Jones-level player than a potential star to mold like Brendan Sorsby was. He just logged a 3.4% big-time throw rate on PFF (75th nationally this past season) and a 2.4% turnover-wrothy play rate (84th). Sorsby was top-10 nationally in both marks.

French has a dual-threat profile with 264 career carries for 602 yards and eight touchdowns heading into this last year of eligibility.

247Sports has him ranked 455th among transfers and 39th among transfer passers. UC did do a great job helping Brendan Sorsby grow, so maybe French can do the same in a quicker timeline. Now the work continues, finding top targets for him to throw to.

“As we turn the page to the transfer portal, we're looking for guys like these guys right here, guys with character," Satterfield said after Friday's loss in the Liberty Bowl. "They're going to show up, love football, love to compete. There’s one portal period, and we're going to get to work when we get back in town.”

Cincinnati's going to be rolling out a pretty new receiving corps across the board next season.

Cincinnati has landed a commitment from Georgia Southern quarterback transfer JC French, sources tell me and @chris_hummer for @CBSSports.



Threw for combined totals of 5,760 yards and 37 touchdowns the last two seasons at Georgia Southern. Also had six rushing TDs this season. pic.twitter.com/N2Sbju3JFL — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 7, 2026

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!

Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj

Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l

YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6

-----

Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk, as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk