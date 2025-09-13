Cincinnati Bearcats Football Stars Discuss Massive Blowout Win Over Northwestern State
CINCINNATI — A domination at home for UC.
The Cincinnati Bearcats rolled through Northwestern State SCORE on Saturday afternoon in the most dominant win of the Scott Satterfield era.
It also came against the worst opponent UC's faced since he took over, rolling over a team ranked 324th in Bill Connelly's college-football-wide SP+ rankings entering the week. Both head coaches and the referees even agreed to shorten the game to 10-minute quarters at halftime.
Cincinnati got to play a ton of players in the game.
“I mean, I would like to play as many guys as we can possibly play in all positions," UC head coach Scott Satterfield said after the biggest victory in his time at Cincinnati. "It’s going to come down to how our guys come out and play. How hard do they play? How focused are they? How clean of a game can we come out and play right from the start? So that will determine that.”
Stars like Brendan Sorsby, Tawee Walker, and more spoke with the media after the drubbing.
Hear from them below as Cincinnati rest ups across its bye week before league play starts on Sept. 27:
