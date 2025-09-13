Final Huddle: Cincinnati Bearcats Football Posts Historic Blowout Win Against Northwestern State
CINCINNATI — Lord, have mercy.
The Cincinnati Bearcats rolled through Northwestern State 70-0 on Saturday afternoon in the most dominant win of the Scott Satterfield era. It rained down a school-record seven touchdown passes.
It also came against the worst opponent UC's faced since he took over, destroying a team ranked 324th in Bill Connelly's college-football-wide SP+ rankings entering the week. Both head coaches and the referees even agreed to shorten the game to 10-minute quarters at halftime.
Cincinnati posted a whopping 605 total yards, and Brendan Sorsby scored six total touchdowns in the joke of a contest.
Historic Sorsby
Sorsby made history in multiple ways on Saturday with a 15-of-15 stat line that included 253 passing yards and five touchdowns (tied for the second-most ever in a UC game). The completion rate mark is tied with Gunner Kiel for the best single-game number in school history.
Sorsby continued his strong passing from last week and has some good confidence to lean on for the start of conference play in two weeks.
The whole offense did exactly what it should have done against a team this bad. They controlled the whole atmosphere of the game and let the backups roll out for the whole second half.
Quarters Shortened
Cincinnati had a contest finish the final two quarters with 10 minutes on the clock for the first time in my career. I've never seen a college football game shortened before, but that's exactly what happened against NWU.
Cincinnati didn't have any trouble scoring with its starters or backups as a trivial test for the roster as a whole. It made sense to just get out of there as quickly as possible and limit the possibility of injury.
That was probably the worst football team Cincinnati's faced this century, and a tough opponent to even take anything away from other than the job finished. The Bearcats got the blowout, looked completely in control, and didn't suffer any major injury. It tied for the third-largest scoring margin in team history.
A solid day at the office with a bye week next week and all eyes on the start of Big 12 play on Sept. 27.
