Former Cincinnati Bearcats Football Star Returns to Cincinnati For NFL Action

CINCINNATI — Corey Kiner was back home playing football in the Queen City this past weekend. The UC legend, now Arizona Cardinals backup running back, suited up against the Bengals on Sunday and is seeing consistent action down the stretch of his rookie season.

Kiner joined the Cardinals in early December after time in Minnesota with the Vikings. He went undrafted this past spring.

The bruising back carved out a great role with Cincinnati after serving as a backup in 2022. He started 24 consecutive games as a bell-cow back in 2023 and 2024, becoming just the fifth Bearcat with consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons. His 2,562 career rushing yards at UC rank eighth in school history, and his 13 100-yard games rank fifth.

He was a consistent leader his whole career and got a cool homecoming at the next level after attending Roger Bacon High School.

“Me personally, I just want an opportunity," Kiner said to The News Record before the 2025 NFL Draft. "Whoever gives me the opportunity to come in and make a difference and get some playing time, that’s where I want to go.”

He had one carry for two yards in the Cardinals' 37-14 loss to Cincinnati.

🏈 Former Cincinnati Bearcats RB Corey Kiner faces off against his hometown Bengals tomorrow 👀



🔴 Kiner had 32 yards on 6 carries last week vs. the Falcons

