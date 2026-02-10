Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Slight Road Betting Favorites Against Kansas State

CINCINNATI — It's a razor-thin projected margin for tomorrow night's Bearcats basketball action against the Kansas State Wildcats.

Cincinnati is a 1.5-point betting favorite in the game, with a point total set at 146.5.

The Bearcats enter this game 12-12 straight up and 10-14 against the spread, while KSU is 10-13 SU and 9-14 ATS. The betting line has largely predicted the winning results for these teams.

UC is 10-3 SU as a favorite while KSU is 2-10 SU as an underdog.

Looking at the total, UC has hammered unders this season at 17-6-1 to the under mark. KSU is a perfectly balanced 11-11-1 going over the total this season.

“I think people would love this group if they could see them behind the scenes – how hard they work and how resilient they’ve been," Uc head coach Wes Miller said on Sunday. "Despite the frustration of results that they have or haven’t gotten, I know how bad they want to be successful, and they’ve just been so close so many times. I knew after the West Virginia game that it was really important to be positive with them. We wanted to get these guys to have the right psyche, and then they went out and did it. They put together a couple of great defensive possessions, and that turned into offense. That’s how you work through difficult sequences in college basketball games.”

Baba Miller just crossed the 1,000 career college point mark and isn't ready to slow down his pursuit of an All-Big 12 honor.

“It’s a good accomplishment, but I feel I’ve been in college long enough. I’ve had a lot of great teammates and coaches along the way who have put me in great positions. It’s something that just happens with enough time, but I’m just happy we were able to come away with a win, and we’ll just try to keep stacking them," Miller said after the UCF win.

The KSU action tips off at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday night. The game is airing on CBS Sports Network.

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Be sure to check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!

Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj

Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l

YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6

-----

Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk, as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk