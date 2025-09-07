Scott Satterfield, Cincinnati Bearcats Football Stars Discuss Victory Over Bowling Green
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bearcats Football team broke its six-game losing streak in a win over the Bowling Green State Falcons 34-20.
Scott Satterfield's team executed enough and passed the ball much better this week, leaving no doubt from early on who would come out on top.
He had a positive update on the injured Dontay Corleone following the win, noting in a short comment that the star's injury shouldn't be a major issue going forward after he sat out the second half.
It meant extra needed reps from defensive tackle Jalen Hunt and more.
“It's good to have everyone back because now we've got depth and experience," Hunt said before the action against Bowling Green. "Me and Mikah [Coleman], we played multiple years, we played against conferences. So having that veteran aspect on the defensive line, we can give back what we know to the younger guys ... In my head, we can be like those great defenses the Baltimore Ravens used to have with Ed Reed and Ray Lewis. Their mentality was to not let anyone score, and if you can’t score, you can’t win. That’s our mentality as a defense.”
Cincinnati's defense emulated that mentality throughout the contest on Saturday.
Hear from Satterfield, Brendan Sorsby, and more below:
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!
Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj
Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l
YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6
-----
Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk all the time as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk