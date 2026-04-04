The Bearcats football team is past the halfway point of Spring Practice and just wrapped up their first scrimmage on Saturday inside the Sheakley Indoor Practice Facility.

Head coach Scott Satterfield and more met with the media after the big slate of reps for his team. Satterfield is happy with the work so far and is ready to keep sharpening the roster ahead of the Spring Showcase for fans on April 18.

"I think at this point in time, in practice, things are going great," Satterfield noted. "Practice number nine today, first real big scrimmage that we had. And obviously you get a scrimmage like this, you want to see a lot of things. We want to see guys at every position, who's competing, who's getting better, who we need to play in this position. We just switch them. All those type things. We got to see a lot of that day. We played everybody today, you know, and got some different scenarios today. So we ended up with some red zone kicks and field goals today. Did a little bit of special things, but not much, mainly scrimmage type stuff. I thought it was good overall, both sides of the ball."

Cincinnati has plenty of offensive spots to nail down this offseason, including one that feels like a given but is still being considered a position battle at quarterback.

JC French IV and Liam O'Brien both got a nice diet of snaps on Saturday. The former tossed three touchdowns and was very accurate to guys like Malachi Henry, who caught two of the scores and looks like another great weapon in a deep wide receiver room.

He has full control of the job from outside looking in right now.

"Absolutely. I think every day is important," French said about the offensive success on Saturday. "You're continuing learning against the defense. You can kind of pick up on little things. I thought we were pretty explosive today. Receivers made the plays down the field. Makes my job a lot easier just got to give them a chance and the whole line doing their job blocking."

Check out the full comments from Satterfield, French, Henry, and Jonathan Thompson below:

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