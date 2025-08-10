Top Cincinnati Bearcats Football Moments From 2024 Season as Nebraska Kickoff Approaches
CINCINNATI — The 2024 Cincinnati Bearcats football season was a disappointment down the stretch of a 5-7 finish, but there were plenty of fun moments along the way.
Big 12 Studios recently ran down the top five from the 2024 season in this order:
- Brendan Sorsby and Evan Pryor touchdowns against Arizona State
- Sorsby spin move touchdown against West Virginia
- Multiple scores against Houston
- Xzavier Henderson and Manny Covey scores against Texas Tech
- Jamoi Mayes' deep touchdown against Pittsburgh
There was plenty to comb through from an improved season under head coach Scott Satterfield. He discussed how the team looked in its first major scrimmage of the summer this past Saturday.
“Today was our first big scrimmage,” Satterfield said to the media after the session. “It was a great day for this because it was close to 90 degrees out here, and we wanted to see what guys could do out there. Everything we’ve done in camp so far has been scripted, so getting them out there today and putting together some drives was awesome. We needed to see that. With each position group, we want to see guys making plays. When we go back and watch the film and dissect it, are the guys we have to be counting on out there making plays?"
Making progress day by day, as game action against Nebraska sits less than three weeks away.
