Cincinnati Bearcats Transfer Profile: Riley Allenspach

The Cincinnati Bearcats are going to have to replace the likes of big men Moustapha Thiam and Baba Miller. Two of last season’s most productive players.

In an attempt to replace some of the height loss by the pair, first-year head coach Jerrod Calhoun brought in Riley Allenspach, a 6-foot-11 transfer from George Mason.

Allenspach’s History so Far

Cincinnati head coach Jerrod Calhoun speaks during a press conference announcing him as the head men's basketball coach at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Wednesday, March 25, 2026. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Allenspach originally started his career in the Southern Conference with Samford. For two seasons, Allenspach played in 67 games (starting four), averaging 6.7 points and 3.1 rebounds in 13 minutes per game.

Heading into last season, Allenspach took a risk on himself and made the move to George Mason inside the Atlantic 10, where he blossomed, notching 13.6 points, 6.1 rebounds on a strong 56.6% field goal rate, for a team that finished 23-10 under third-year head coach Tony Skinn. Allenspach ended the season with an All-A-10 second-team nomination.

Allenspach then hit the NCAA Transfer Portal for the second time in as many years, this time as the nation’s No. 118 portal prospect and No. 16 overall center.

“I love Riley’s ability to connect our offense,” Calhoun said in a press release welcoming the senior.

Allenspach finished with a season-high of 26 points in the Patriots’ 73-61 win over the Old Dominion Monarchs and ended the campaign with four 20+ games.

While still raw, Allenspach notched a 31.3% three-point rate, hitting 21 of his attempted 67 three-pointers last season.

“He can play inside or outside and is just a high IQ player. Riley has shown tremendous growth throughout his career and will bring significant versatility and toughness to the front line,” finished Calhoun.

According to John Hollinger’s “Game Score” metric, Allenspach averaged a 10.7 score. For reference, a 10 is labeled as “average” with a 40 being tabbed as “outstanding.”

Allenspach’s Strengths and Weaknesses

Mar 21, 2024; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Nicolas Timberlake (25) shoots against Samford Bulldogs center Riley Allenspach (35) during the second half in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena-Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Gabriel Mayberry-Imagn Images | Gabriel Mayberry-Imagn Images

Allenspach has a tremendous ability to be able to get to work fast while in the paint. Through his highlights, you can see a player who can score when faced with a variety of different moves. Allenspach can make a quick spin to either side, pull-up, or back down opponents, often finishing shots with an opponent’s hand in his face.

The biggest question mark is whether or not the level of finesse Allenspach has shown in other conferences can translate to the Big 12 immediately. The North Carolina native has only spent one year as a starter, and even that came in a non-major conference.

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