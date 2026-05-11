The Cincinnati Bearcats basketball team finished last season ranked No. 221 in the nation in scoring offense with just 73.1 points per game.

To make things more gloomy, new head coach Jerrod Calhoun’s first-year roster will be losing every player who averaged 10+ points from last season. Which is why adding someone like forward Myles Colvin was key for Calhoun.

Colvin’s History So Far

March 10, 2026: Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Myles Colvin (6) celebrates a three-point basket against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the first half of the 2025 ACC Men's Baskeetball Championship at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. (Scott Kinser) | (Scott Kinser)

The 6-foot-5 small forward was originally a four-star commit to the Purdue Boilermakers. However, in two seasons, Colvin played a bit-part role for the Big Ten side and made the switch to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Colvin’s third season saw the Indianapolis native notch 11.6 points per game, 4.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals on a 40.3% clip from the field, which included 36.0% mark from range.

Colvin dropped a strong 32 points in Wake Forest’s 88-83 win over Syracuse, in an overall underwhelming season for Steve Forbes’ side that finished just 18-17 and was eliminated from the second round of the NIT against Illinois State.

Colvin joins the Bearcats, rated as the nation’s No. 78 transfer prospect.

Colvin’s Strengths And Weaknesses

March 10, 2026: Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Myles Colvin (6) knocks the ball away from Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) during the first half of the 2025 ACC Men's Baskeetball Championship at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. (Scott Kinser) | (Scott Kinser)

Do not let Colvin’s height fool you; the soon-to-be senior has shown to play at a much bigger size than his height allows on both sides of the court, and can often find himself leaping towards the rim for explosive dunks.

Colvin’s 1.2 steals per game also show a strong ability to read opposition offenses. Several of his steals came from intercepting passing lanes rather than one-on-one situations.

His 4.4 rebounds per game will also go a long way for a team looking to improve on its 37.3 rebounds per game, which ranked No. 60 in the nation last season.

Colvin’s biggest weakness is his inconsistency. Last season saw Colvin often put up a poor performance from the field, only to rebound with a strong game, to then fall flat again.

According to John Hollinger’s Game Score metric, Colvin averaged an 8.3 score. To Hollinger, a 10 is “average,” and a 40 is “outstanding.” Here are Colvin’s last seven game scores. 30.4, 5.5, 1.4, 15.2, -1.3, 5.2 and 8.3.

While there is no doubting Colvin’s ability, there are plenty of questions around whether Colvin can maintain a stretch of strong performances.

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