Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Bearcats Football Offers Five-Star Talent

After an amazing conversation with @CoachCardwell_, I am beyond blessed to receive an offer from Cincinnati! Go Bearcats!🐾🐾@CoachSattUC @CoachFlo_UC @Coach_Cass @PeterAbrams75 @AllenTrieu @EDGYTIM @SWiltfong_@GregSmithRivals @ChadSimmons_ @adamgorney @CoachChris_Roll… pic.twitter.com/ysZtE6K7m0