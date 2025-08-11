Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Bearcats Football Offers Five-Star Talent
CINCINNATI — Rolling into another Recruiting Roundup this week as Cincinnati Bearcats Football gets closer and closer to the start of the 2025 season.
We start things off with a five-star offer for Owen J. Roberts (Pennsylvania) athlete Matthew Gregory in the Class of 2027.
According to 247Sports, Gregory is the 39th-best player nationally and the third-best athlete. The 6-1, 170-pound talent holds 20 offers from schools like Florida State and Maryland.
Gregory is a dynamic weapon at running back and wide receiver. Check out his highlights here.
Next, we have an offer for unranked 2027 edge rusher Adriel Rojas out of North Forsyth (Georgia).
He is not ranked on a major service at 6-4, 220 pounds, but does hold 10 offers from schools like Duke and Kansas. Check out his highlights here.
We close the roundup with an offer for unranked 2027 offensive tackle Luke Injaychock out of Nazareth Academy (Illinois).
He is not ranked on a major service and holds 13 offers from schools like Louisville and Kansas. Check out his highlights here at 6-6, 280 pounds.
Cincinnati has one commitment in the Class of 2027 already.
