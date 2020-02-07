AllClemson
During his freshman season, catcher Adam Hackenberg spent much of the year watching from the dugout. Serving as the backup to Kyle Wilkie, one of the teams better hitters, Hackenberg soaked up as much as he possibly could and enjoyed learning from from someone he considers his mentor.

"Kyle, I mean, he taught me a lot just from an approach at the plate," Hackenberg said. "How to manage a game back there, and how to be the leader each pitch during a game. So, having him as a mentor my first year was ... I couldn’t have asked for a better situation than that."  

Hackenberg, a sophomore out of Virginia, didn't spend the entire season watching however, appearing in 21 games and getting nine starts in relief of Wilkie. In 35 at bats, he hit three homeruns, had two doubles, and 10 RBI. Although he hit just .143, Hackenberg showed flashes of having that big bat the Tigers need in the middle of the lineup in 2020. 

With players like Logan Davidson, Grayson Byrd, and the aforementioned Wilkie now gone, Monte Lee will need some fresh faces to step in and make up for some of that lost power in the middle of the order. Hackenberg thinks he and some of the younger players are capable of helping to fill that void.

"Yeah," Hackenberg said. "I mean, obviously with Wilkie and Logan, and Birdie leaving, I mean, it’s a big hit for anybody, not just our program. But it’s our job as younger guys to have been preparing ourselves to fill those roles, so everybody’s showing up every day and competing their butts off trying to fill those roles, obviously."

Hackenberg knows that if he wants to be the teams everyday catcher, he is going to have to earn it in practice. Redshirt sophomore Drew Donathan, back after missing all of 2019 injured, and highly touted freshman Jonathan French are both competing for the job as well, and Hackenberg knows there are no days off.

"We got to earn our spot every day here," Hackenberg said. "We’re going to be competing for the spot all the way up to Opening Day. French coming in, French is a stud. We got Drew Donovan as well. But yeah, as for now, the starting jobs up for me, French and Don I believe. And yeah, I mean, we’re competing for that spot every day."

Hackenberg is not shying away from the competition. In fact, being pushed helps make him a better player, and being pushed by two guys makes the battle that much more fierce. 

"Every day I walk in this building, I’m trying to get better," Hackenberg said. "I’m trying to make my teammates better and having two guys that are really good back there is always going to push me even more than I want to push myself. So it’s been awesome."

To be the player he wants to be, and to help his team the way thinks he can, Hackenberg knows he needs to improve upon what he did at the plate in 2019. Cutting down on the strike outs, and getting the average up are two things that he knows he can do, and he has been putting in the work all off-season to ensure that happens. 

"I hope so," Hackenberg said. "We’ll see how it goes. I’ve been just working on my swing, working on my mechanics, my approach, everything, every day. Get in here early, stay late, and hopefully I can make an impact one way or another with the bat."

Clemson-Notre Dame Set For 7:30 p.m. Kickoff

NBC Sports announced today that the game between Clemson and Notre Dame on Saturday, Nov. 7 has been set for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on NBC

CU Athletic Communications

by

Ct33

Assessing Clemson’s 2021 Recruiting needs - Quarterback

The Tigers started off the 2021 recruiting class with nine elite players joining the fold. The Clemson coaching staff will now be presented with the opportunity to build upon that great start. Here’s a look at Clemson’s needs and targets, beginning with quarterback.

Brian Smith

by

Tigerne

Spring Preview: Clemson's Elite Receiver Group Adds More Young Talent

The Clemson Tiger's are heading into the 2020 season with only eight scholarship players at wide receiver. Veteran's Justyn Ross and Amari Rodgers will lead the way while Joseph Ngata and Frank Ladson Jr. look to break into the national spotlight.

Morgan Thomas

Dabo: We Believe This Is a Special Group

National signing day was without the drama and excitement of years past, as the Clemson Tigers' 2020 recruiting class of 24 signees was finished in December. But the lack of drama did not dampen the excitement of head coach Dabo Swinney.

Zach Lentz

Louisville Named ACC Baseball Preseason Favorite; Clemson Picked t-4

Clemson picked t-4; Miami favored in Coastal Division

acc communications

Swinney Details Etienne's Decision to Return

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said Wednesday that the only thing that surprised him about running back Travis Etienne's decision to play another year at Clemson was their initial conversation on the subject of returning or going to the NFL.

Brad Senkiw

Elliott Receives Pay Raise From Clemson

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott received a raise that was approved by the Board of Trustees on Thursday that will pay him $1.6 million in 2020.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson, Mike Noonan Agree to New Deal

The Clemson University Board of Trustees approved a new six-year contract for head men’s soccer coach Mike Noonan, Clemson announced earlier on Thursday. The contract will begin in 2020 and will run through 2025.

CU Athletic Communications

Swinney Formally Announces Staff Changes

Grisham officially named as one of 10 full-time assistant coaches

CU Athletic Communications

Former Clemson Receiver Sammy Watkins Finally Has a Big Ring

Former Clemson wide receiver Sammy Watkins missed out on the Tigers' run of playoff appearances and national championships, but Sunday he earned the biggest prize in football.

Zach Lentz

by

Ct33