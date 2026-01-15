Breaking Down Clemson Baseball’s Seven Transfer Additions for 2026

With spring practice already underway and less than a month until their first game, Clemson Baseball will be debuting a load of newcomers following an eventful offseason.

The Tigers are coming off a 45-18 season that ended earlier than expected, as they fell in the regional round of the College World Series. Despite the premature exit, head coach Erik Bakich and his crew are ready to run it back with a revamped and reloaded roster.

That said, here's a quick look at the seven transfer portal players Clemson added and how they performed at their previous schools.

Ty Dalley (Mercer)

Coming out of the 2022 class, Dalley was one of the best prospects in Georgia, ranking as the No. 37 overall player and No. 1 first baseman in the state, according to Perfect Game.

As a freshman at Mercer, Dalley made an immediate impact, playing in all 58 games and starting 54. He finished the season with 49 hits, 39 runs, 56 RBIs (team-high) and 18 home runs. Following his debut season, the Southern Conference named Dalley to the conference's 2023 All-Freshman Team.

Over the past two seasons, the versatile infielder hasn't slowed down at all in terms of production, totaling 138 hits, 93 runs, 132 RBIs and 40 home runs while batting .294 at the plate.

Dalley has one year of eligibility remaining.

Nate Savoie (Loyola Marymount)

Savoie is one of the youngest players in this transfer class, having played just one year at Loyola Marymount.

In his true freshman campaign, the catcher/outfielder batted .300 while smacking 61 hits, 42 runs, 62 RBIs and 20 homers. He also notched an elite 1.058 on-base percentage.

The debut performance earned him the West Coast Conference Freshman of the Year award, as well as Freshman All-American honors.

Savoie has three years of eligibility remaining.

Tyler Lichtenberger (Appalachian State)

Similar to Savoie, Lichtenberger decided to transfer to Clemson after just one season in the Sun Belt Conference with Appalachian State. Based on how he performed last year, it's largely expected that the sophomore will start at shortstop for the Tigers in 2026.

In 2025, the 6-foot infielder excelled on both sides of the ball, posting an impressive .341 batting average across 205 at-bats while driving in 37 runs and scoring 40 more.

Defensively, he was reliable for the most part, recording 60 putouts on 212 chances, though cutting down on the 12 errors he committed last season will be a key point of emphasis as he enters his second year.

With such a strong debut season, the Sun Belt Conference honored Lichtenberger as Freshman of the Year and named him to the 2025 First Team All-Sun Belt.

He has three years of eligibility remaining.

Bryce Clavon (Georgia)

Clavon rounds out the young and incoming group. Coming out of the 2024 class, scouts considered him one of the best prospects in the country, ranking as the No. 51 overall player and the No. 13 shortstop, according to Perfect Game.

He saw limited action in his freshman season with the Georgia Bulldogs, but that's not to say he didn't impress in that short span. In only 15 at-bats, Clavon belted five hits, one home run and two RBIs while also stealing two bases.

Since high school, Clavon has transitioned into an outfielder and will likely play either center or left field for the Tigers. He has extremely high upside, and considering he's one of the youngest transfers Clemson brought in this cycle, the staff looks to tap into all his potential over the next few years.

Clavon has three years of eligibility remaining.

Michael Sharman (Tennessee)

Sharman, a left-handed pitcher, began his collegiate journey taking the Junior College (JUCO) route. He excelled through two seasons at Parkland and Georgia Highlands before joining Tennessee ahead of the 2025 season.

Through 22.1 innings pitched last season, Sharman boasted a 3.18 earned run average to go with 25 strikeouts. He allowed just eight earned runs and finished with a 3-1 record.

Sharman has one year of eligibility remaining.

Hayden Simmerson (Catawba)

The most interesting prospect of this class is, by far, right-handed relief pitcher Hayden Simmerson. The junior has spent the past two seasons developing at Catawba College, a Division II school.

In 2025, he put up his best season yet, recording a 3.36 earned run average while heaving 73 strikeouts through 64.1 innings. He finished the year with a 3-2 record and the most saves in all of Division II baseball, with 17.

Simmerson has two years of eligibility remaining.

Ariston Veasey (Alabama)

Rounding out the pitching acquisitions is junior Ariston Veasey, who, like Sharman, came from a dominant SEC program.

Veasey played very sparingly with the Crimson Tide last season, tallying just five game appearances. He struggled in the limited action, allowing four earned runs to only six strikeouts while posting a 9.82 earned run average.

But the hype surrounding Veasey centers on the potential he has. While his play clearly wasn't great last year, his pitching velocity is off the charts. According to Perfect Game, he deals a 95 mph fastball and holds a 100 mph exit velocity.

Veasey has two years of eligibility remaining.