Breaking Down Clemson’s Best-Performing Newcomers from Opening Weekend

The Clemson Tigers dominantly rolled past Army West Point this weekend, sweeping them 3-0 and securing their first home series win of the 2026 season.

While returners like Luke Gaffney and Justin LeGuernic had impressive outings in the winning effort, a handful of newcomers stuck out on the diamond as well — both at the plate and on the mound.

That said, here’s a look at the best-performing new additions from the weekend, what it means for the future, and the path that brought them to rural South Carolina.

Nate Savoie

The most notable debut in purple and orange came from Loyola Marymount transfer Nate Savoie , who’s only a sophomore.

The 6-foot outfielder/catcher was arguably the best player on the field this past weekend, boasting a team-high .727 batting average after belting eight hits for a double, home run and seven RBIs — with one being a game-winner in the first contest of the series.

He also showed upside defensively in left field, totaling 16 putouts (second-most on the team) and one assist.

His early heater at the plate is no surprise as he had an electric freshman season in 2025, and entered this year ranked as the No. 50 sophomore nationally, according to Perfect Game .

As a true freshman for the Lions last season, Savoie immediately became an impact player as he made 51 starts across 53 games played, finishing with 61 hits, 42 runs, 61 RBIs, 14 doubles and 20 homers. He was efficient as well, flaunting a .300 batting average and a 1.058 OPS.

By season’s end, Savoie had collected an impressive list of honors, including first-team Freshman All-American recognition as an outfielder, second-team Freshman All-American honors as a catcher, West Coast Conference (WCC) Freshman of the Year, and a first-team All-WCC selection.

With senior Jacob Jarrell behind the plate this year, Savoie appears poised to step into the role as Clemson’s next cornerstone catcher and power bat, much like Jarrell has been for the Tigers over the past two seasons.

However, it’s still possible he remains in the outfield, as he played just 13 games at catcher for Loyola Marymount in 2025.

Bryce Clavon

Clavon arrived in college baseball as one of the top prospects in the 2024 class, ranking as the No. 51 overall player, the No. 13 shortstop and the No. 4 prospect in the state of Georgia, according to Perfect Game .

He spent his true freshman season at Georgia in 2025, where he saw limited action but flashed his potential. Across 27 games, he logged just 15 at-bats , yet still recorded a double, triple and home run, driving in two runs while finishing with a .333 batting average.

Now at Clemson, Clavon is quickly emerging as one of the most intriguing prospects from the Tigers’ most recent transfer class.

This past weekend, the 5-foot-10 center fielder showed out both in the field and as a hitter, making two highlight-worthy, diving outs — channeling his inner Cam Cannarella . He finished the two days with seven putouts and just one error.

Clavon finished the weekend batting .375 from the plate, smashing three hits — one being a homer — for three runs and two RBIs. He also showed discipline at the plate, walking twice.

If this weekend was any indication, Clemson may have landed a player whose upside is only beginning to show.

Michael Sharman

The final standout newcomer comes from SEC powerhouse Tennessee , where he spent only last season.

In his first appearance and start for the Tigers on Saturday, Sharman was electric, leading Clemson to their first doubleheader shutout since 2001, pitching a total of six innings while recording a team-high eight strikeouts to just one hit allowed.

The 6-foot-1 lefty appeared in 17 games for the Volunteers in 2025, pitching a total of 22.1 innings. He finished with a 3.18 ERA on the season , dealing 25 strikeouts against 98 batters faced while allowing only eight earned runs.

Sharman, however, flew under the radar as a prospect out of high school. Ranking as the No. 147 left-handed pitcher coming out of the 2021 class, Sharman opted to take the JUCO route, beginning his career at Parkland College.

As a true freshman, he appeared in 11 games for the Cobras and excelled, striking out 56 batters across 56.1 innings, including one complete game. He finished the season with a 3.04 ERA and a 5-2 record.

Ahead of his sophomore campaign, Sharman decided to transfer for the first time in his career, landing at Georgia Highlands, another JUCO program.

He saw increased volume, pitching 96.1 innings and logging 101 strikeouts, averaging nearly 10 strikeouts per game. He finished the season with a 12-2 record and a 3.36 ERA across 16 game appearances.

After taking the long road through two JUCO stops and the SEC, Sharman now looks poised to become a key piece of Clemson’s pitching staff moving forward.