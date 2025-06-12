Clemson Adds Pair of All-Conference Outfielders via Transfer Portal
After losing in the Regional Round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament, the Clemson Tigers baseball program is already retooling for next year’s run.
This week, the Tigers received commitments from All-American outfielder Ryan Wideman of Western Kentucky and All-Southern Conference outfielder Ty Dalley of Mercer.
Wideman, Clemson’s most recent commitment, finished with a .398 batting average last season while hitting 10 home runs and driving in 68 RBI’s. Before heading over to Clemson, Wideman was one of the best JUCO players in the country throughout his time at Georgia Highlands College, totaling a .423 batting average while hitting 20 home runs over two seasons.
The 6-foot-5- and 204-pound outfielder is the son of former Clemson center Tom Wideman, who played with the Tigers from 1995-99.
Dalley, who committed on Monday, was one of Mercer’s most productive hitters last season, leading the team in homeruns (19), RBI’s (61) and slugging percentage (.588 slugging percentage). His most well-rounded season came in 2024, when he led the team in batting average (.319) while hitting 21 home runs (third in the conference).
While each player has the potential to be strong contributors, there is one potential roadblock. Both players are draft eligible, so there is still a possibility that they pursue the professional route after the 2025 MLB Draft takes place in July.
According to MLB.com’s prospect rankings, Wideman is the 155th best prospect ahead of the upcoming draft.
With outfielders Cam Cannarella, a projected first-round pick, and Dominic Listi, who is out of eligibility, expected not to return, the Tigers would benefit immensely from these two new commits staying on board.