By The Numbers: Clemson Basketball’s ACC Schedule

After a tight 68-65 victory in Greenville Sunday afternoon over Cincinnati, the Clemson Tigers (10-3, 0-0 ACC) concluded non-conference play for the regular season.

Before Brad Brownell’s team begins the ACC schedule, let’s look at where Clemson’s conference opponents stand in national metrics.

Dec. 31 | Syracuse (8-4, 0-0 ACC)

Advanced rankings:

KenPom: 83

NET: 92

BPI: 67

Strength of Record: 73

Jan. 3, Jan. 31 | Pittsburgh (7-6, 0-0 ACC)

Advanced rankings:

KenPom: 92

NET: 119

BPI: 76

Strength of Record: 148

Jan. 7 | SMU Mustangs (0-0, 0-0 ACC)

Advanced rankings:

KenPom: 42

NET: 37

BPI: 50

Strength of Record: 24

Jan. 10 | Notre Dame (9-4, 0-0 ACC)

Advanced rankings:

KenPom: 64

NET: 82

BPI: 60

Strength of Record: 64

Jan. 13 | Boston College (0-0, 0-0 ACC)

Advanced rankings:

KenPom: 144

NET: 177

BPI: 163

Strength of Record: 237

Jan. 17 | Miami (11-2, 0-0 ACC)

Advanced rankings:

KenPom: 34

NET: 35

BPI: 42

Strength of Record: 36

Jan. 20 | NC State (9-4, 0-0 ACC)

Advanced rankings:

KenPom: 25

NET: 31

BPI: 22

Strength of Record: 56

Jan. 24, March 7 | Georgia Tech (8-4, 0-0 ACC)

Advanced rankings:

KenPom: 132

NET: 187

BPI: 133

Strength of Record: 158

Feb. 4 | Stanford (10-2, 0-0 ACC)

Advanced rankings:

KenPom: 80

NET: 76

BPI: 84

Strength of Record: 58

Feb. 7 | California (12-1, 0-0 ACC)

Advanced rankings:

KenPom: 58

NET: 44

BPI: 72

Strength of Record: 32

Feb. 11 | Virginia Tech (11-2, 0-0 ACC)

Advanced rankings:

KenPom: 67

NET: 59

BPI: 82

Strength of Record: 38

Feb. 14 | No. 6 Duke (11-1, 0-0 ACC)

Advanced rankings:

KenPom: 6

NET: 3

BPI: 1

Strength of Record: 8

Feb. 18 | Wake Forest (9-4, 0-0 ACC)

Advanced rankings:

KenPom: 61

NET: 68

BPI: 56

Strength of Record: 59

Feb. 21 | Florida State (6-6, 0-0 ACC)

Advanced rankings:

KenPom: 112

NET: 139

BPI: 103

Strength of Record: 159

Feb. 28 | No. 16 Louisville (10-2, 0-0 ACC)

Advanced rankings:

KenPom: 14

NET: 15

BPI: 7

Strength of Record: 16

March 3 | No. 12 North Carolina (11-1, 0-0 ACC)

Advanced rankings:

KenPom: 22

NET: 19

BPI: 34

Strength of Record: 12

Final Notes

Clemson faces three teams currently ranked in the Dec. 22 AP Poll (Duke, North Carolina, and Louisville).

The Tigers have the second-easiest conference schedule. Miami has the easiest slate of games, while North Carolina has the most difficult.

February 14 to March 3 will be Clemson’s most treacherous portion of the schedule. The five opponents the Tigers will face in that time are ranked 57.83 on average, per KenPom.

