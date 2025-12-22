By The Numbers: Clemson Basketball’s ACC Schedule
In this story:
After a tight 68-65 victory in Greenville Sunday afternoon over Cincinnati, the Clemson Tigers (10-3, 0-0 ACC) concluded non-conference play for the regular season.
Before Brad Brownell’s team begins the ACC schedule, let’s look at where Clemson’s conference opponents stand in national metrics.
Dec. 31 | Syracuse (8-4, 0-0 ACC)
Advanced rankings:
- KenPom: 83
- NET: 92
- BPI: 67
- Strength of Record: 73
Jan. 3, Jan. 31 | Pittsburgh (7-6, 0-0 ACC)
Advanced rankings:
- KenPom: 92
- NET: 119
- BPI: 76
- Strength of Record: 148
Jan. 7 | SMU Mustangs (0-0, 0-0 ACC)
Advanced rankings:
- KenPom: 42
- NET: 37
- BPI: 50
- Strength of Record: 24
Jan. 10 | Notre Dame (9-4, 0-0 ACC)
Advanced rankings:
- KenPom: 64
- NET: 82
- BPI: 60
- Strength of Record: 64
Jan. 13 | Boston College (0-0, 0-0 ACC)
Advanced rankings:
- KenPom: 144
- NET: 177
- BPI: 163
- Strength of Record: 237
Jan. 17 | Miami (11-2, 0-0 ACC)
Advanced rankings:
- KenPom: 34
- NET: 35
- BPI: 42
- Strength of Record: 36
Jan. 20 | NC State (9-4, 0-0 ACC)
Advanced rankings:
- KenPom: 25
- NET: 31
- BPI: 22
- Strength of Record: 56
Jan. 24, March 7 | Georgia Tech (8-4, 0-0 ACC)
Advanced rankings:
- KenPom: 132
- NET: 187
- BPI: 133
- Strength of Record: 158
Feb. 4 | Stanford (10-2, 0-0 ACC)
Advanced rankings:
- KenPom: 80
- NET: 76
- BPI: 84
- Strength of Record: 58
Feb. 7 | California (12-1, 0-0 ACC)
Advanced rankings:
- KenPom: 58
- NET: 44
- BPI: 72
- Strength of Record: 32
Feb. 11 | Virginia Tech (11-2, 0-0 ACC)
Advanced rankings:
- KenPom: 67
- NET: 59
- BPI: 82
- Strength of Record: 38
Feb. 14 | No. 6 Duke (11-1, 0-0 ACC)
Advanced rankings:
- KenPom: 6
- NET: 3
- BPI: 1
- Strength of Record: 8
Feb. 18 | Wake Forest (9-4, 0-0 ACC)
Advanced rankings:
- KenPom: 61
- NET: 68
- BPI: 56
- Strength of Record: 59
Feb. 21 | Florida State (6-6, 0-0 ACC)
Advanced rankings:
- KenPom: 112
- NET: 139
- BPI: 103
- Strength of Record: 159
Feb. 28 | No. 16 Louisville (10-2, 0-0 ACC)
Advanced rankings:
- KenPom: 14
- NET: 15
- BPI: 7
- Strength of Record: 16
March 3 | No. 12 North Carolina (11-1, 0-0 ACC)
Advanced rankings:
- KenPom: 22
- NET: 19
- BPI: 34
- Strength of Record: 12
Final Notes
- Clemson faces three teams currently ranked in the Dec. 22 AP Poll (Duke, North Carolina, and Louisville).
- The Tigers have the second-easiest conference schedule. Miami has the easiest slate of games, while North Carolina has the most difficult.
- February 14 to March 3 will be Clemson’s most treacherous portion of the schedule. The five opponents the Tigers will face in that time are ranked 57.83 on average, per KenPom.
More From Clemson Tigers on SI
Drew is a product of Anderson University's School of Communication, where he was also a collegiate tennis player. In the past, he has worked with Clemson Sports Media and FanSided among others.