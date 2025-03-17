Clemson Baseball Continues Meteoric Rise Up Top 25 Rankings
The Clemson Tigers are off to one of their best starts ever on the baseball diamond this season, currently sitting at 19-2 (2-1 in ACC play).
Before losing to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish this past Sunday, the Tigers had been on a mind-boggling 17-game winning streak dating back to Feb. 16, the fourth-longest in program history.
Despite this hiccup, the Tigers' stock continues to sore, which is evident in the latest D1Baseball Top 25 rankings.
Clemson rose three sports from No. 10 last week to No. 7 this week, their highest ranking of the season thus far.
The Tigers finished off their 2024 campaign ranked ninth in the final rankings after bowing out of the super regionals at the hands of the Florida Gators. After returning a good chunk of their production from last year's run, Clemson figured to be right back in the hunt for ACC supremacy this season.
That's exactly where they are now, with only Florida State currently being ranked higher among conference teams.
Much of this early success has been driven by the Tigers' approach at the plate.
At the time of writing, Clemson currently has five batters hitting over .300.
As a team, they are also slashing a .295/.434/.463
Leading the way for Clemson at the plate has been sophomore Jaren Purify, who currently leads all Tigers hitters in every major offensive statistic.
The road is only going to get more challenging as Clemson gets deeper into ACC play.
The conference boasts a number of extremely talented squads with national title aspirations.
That being said, the Tigers are just as talented as any team they'll face down the stretch, so if this team is able to stay healthy for the duration, then it's very likely they'll be in the mix for a spot in Omaha come June.