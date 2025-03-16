Clemson Tigers Baseball Sees Incredible Winning Streak End in Notre Dame Loss
The Clemson Tigers baseball team has finally lost in the month of March.
The Tigers fell to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 7-3, on Sunday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. The loss represented Clemson’s (19-2, 2-1 in ACC) first conference loss, first loss in March, second loss of the season and the end of their 17-game winning streak.
That streak, which started after their Feb. 16 loss to Ole Miss in the Shriners Children’s College Showdown in Arlington, Texas, will go down as the fourth-longest winning streak in program history.
After operating mostly from behind in the first two games of the series, the Irish (11-6, 1-5 in ACC) got on the board early and often on Sunday. They scored the game’s first five runs, with the first three runs coming on home runs.
First, Jared Zimbardo slammed a solo shot to give Notre Dame a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Later in the inning, Estevan Moreno hit a two-run shot to put the lead to 3-0. That set the tone for the entire game.
Justin LeGuernic (0-2), the Sunday starter, didn’t last long for Clemson. He only retired two hitters, giving up two hits, three runs while he walked two. He also struck out two as only faced seven batters.
The Tigers’ bullpen stopped the bleeding somewhat. But left-hander Hudson Lee was the victim of an error and gave up two unearned runs in the fourth inning, as the Irish pushed the lead to 5-0. Drew Titsworth followed and gave up two more runs in 1.1 innings of work. That was the last of the offense for Notre Dame.
Clemson’s bats never got going against Notre Dame starter Rory Fox, who scattered six hits and a run over four innings before he yielded to reliever Chase Van Ameyde (1-0), who claimed the win with 2.1 innings of relief, during which he gave up two runs and two hits, but didn’t give up the lead.
Cam Cannarella went 2-for-4 with a double, pushing his season average up to .304. Jacob Jarrell, who drove in the go-ahead run in Saturday’s victory, went 2-for-4 and scored a run.
Josh Paino, Collin Priest and Andrew Ciufo each had a hit and drove in a run.
Clemson spends the upcoming week at home, as the Tigers will host The Citadel on Tuesday and Wednesday. Then, Wake Forest visits to continue ACC action with a three-games series that starts on Friday.