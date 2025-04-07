Clemson Baseball Lands New Spot in Rankings After Impressive Winning Streak
The Clemson Tigers baseball team just wrapped up an incredible week of solid play, leaving them with an excellent winning streak.
Their recent matchup on Sunday allowed them to take home a 4-3 victory against the California Golden Bears.
Having made such progress, it's not a surprise that they're shaking up the rankings.
In fact, the Tigers made movement in two national polls on Monday — Baseball America and D1 Baseball.
Orginally, Clemson was ranked No. 6 by D1Baseball. However, their stellar week pushed them to No. 4, just below the LSU Tigers but comfortably ahead of the Tennessee Volunteers.
Previously in No. 4 was the Florida State Seminoles, who dropped to No. 9.
Baseball America now has the Tigers lined up at No. 5.
Sitting at No. 4 on Baseball America's poll are the Volunteers. Creeping up directly behind the Tigers at No. 6 is Georgia, who was previously No. 4 on the list but got knocked down after a disappointing weekend.
All eyes are on Clemson as they try to extend their winning streak heading into the week. Next up on the schedule is a matchup against Gardner-Webb on Wednesday evening.
The Tigers ended last week feeling confident and soaked up the victory, but they will need to stay focused if they want to see success again.
The upcoming weeks are expected to be quite the challenge for Clemson as they will be facing several ranked programs, including the Seminoles (No. 9) and the Louisville Cardinals (No. 14), per D1Baseball. The Tigers will be truly tested and must continue playing well if they want to stay near the top of the power rankings.
Time will tell if they're able to keep up their momentum and success on the field. While they're looking strong now, things can change rather quickly.