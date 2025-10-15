BIG get for @ClemsonBaseball!



The No. 44 prospect in the 2027 class is going to play ball at Doug Kingsmore Field.



RHP Logan Bristol (@LoganBrist80380) is a Tiger!



This is Clemson's second Top-60 prospect for the class. Building a good one!



👇Full Top 100👇 pic.twitter.com/mvks9E8Na2