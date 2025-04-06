All Clemson

Clemson Baseball Looking To Cap Off Perfect Week With Sunday Evening Sweep

The Clemson Tigers have been on fire this week on the diamond, and they'll have a chance to pick up their fifth straight win on Sunday night.

Jacob Moss

Clemson outfielder Dominic Listi (6) reacts and gives a high-five to Clemson sophomore Jarren Purify (23) after the Tigers beat Wake Forest 5-1 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Friday, March 21, 2025.
Clemson outfielder Dominic Listi (6) reacts and gives a high-five to Clemson sophomore Jarren Purify (23) after the Tigers beat Wake Forest 5-1 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Friday, March 21, 2025. / Ken Ruinard - staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Clemson Tigers' baseball team has been on a tear this week, and will be looking to cap it all off Sunday evening with a sweep of their ACC foe; the Cal Golden Bears.

This comes after the Tigers stumbled a bit last week, dropping two of their five matchups to lower-ranked opponents.

Despite the minor setback, though, Clemson came into this week firing on all cylinders.

They beat the Georgia Southern Eagles by a score of 10-8 in a mid-week away game before heading out west and taking the first two games against the Golden Bears. The Tigers won the first game on Friday by a score of 6-4, before run-ruling Cal on Saturday afternoon by a score of 13-3.

Now, they'll be looking to pick up the sweep on Sunday before heading back home.

A win would help them keep pace atop the ACC standings heading into a difficult stretch in the coming weeks. As things currently stand, Clemson is tied with the Florida State Seminoles at the top of the conference, with four other teams all within a game of first place.

Clemson, who D1Baseball currently has ranked as the No. 6 team in the country, is heading into the toughest stretch of their schedule during the next two weeks.

The Tigers are currently slated to play several ranked opponents in that time frame, including two pivotal ranked showdowns against both the aforementioned Seminoles and the Louisville Cardinals.

Holding serve atop the ACC standings heading into these crucial matchups will be key if the Tigers want to have a hope at defending their regular season conference crown. It will also go a long way in showing those at the top of the sport that Clemson is still an Omaha-caliber squad.

With so much riding on the next few weeks for both the Tigers as a team, and the ACC as a whole, capping off the west coast trip with a sweep of a lesser conference foe is crucial at this juncture.

If Clemson is able to do so, then they will have set themselves up in a great position moving forward.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Jacob Moss
JACOB MOSS

Georgia native and avid Atlanta sports fan who has lived in the Charlotte area for the past eight years. Got started writing about sports for my middle school paper and haven’t stopped since. Graduate from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and proud 49er. Passionate sports writer who has covered everything from high school soccer to the NFL for several prominent outlets including the Charlotte Observer, ESPN, and the Carolina Panthers. Also covered the South Carolina Gamecocks football program as the lead beat writer for Last Word on College Football, and was a contributing writer for several other notable online publications such as Yardbarker. Lives and breathes sports and will watch whatever is on or in season. Favorite teams include the Braves, Hawks, Falcons, and Georgia Bulldogs. Massive Jordan Speith and Rory McIlroy fan on the PGA Tour

Home/Baseball