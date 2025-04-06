Clemson Baseball Looking To Cap Off Perfect Week With Sunday Evening Sweep
The Clemson Tigers' baseball team has been on a tear this week, and will be looking to cap it all off Sunday evening with a sweep of their ACC foe; the Cal Golden Bears.
This comes after the Tigers stumbled a bit last week, dropping two of their five matchups to lower-ranked opponents.
Despite the minor setback, though, Clemson came into this week firing on all cylinders.
They beat the Georgia Southern Eagles by a score of 10-8 in a mid-week away game before heading out west and taking the first two games against the Golden Bears. The Tigers won the first game on Friday by a score of 6-4, before run-ruling Cal on Saturday afternoon by a score of 13-3.
Now, they'll be looking to pick up the sweep on Sunday before heading back home.
A win would help them keep pace atop the ACC standings heading into a difficult stretch in the coming weeks. As things currently stand, Clemson is tied with the Florida State Seminoles at the top of the conference, with four other teams all within a game of first place.
Clemson, who D1Baseball currently has ranked as the No. 6 team in the country, is heading into the toughest stretch of their schedule during the next two weeks.
The Tigers are currently slated to play several ranked opponents in that time frame, including two pivotal ranked showdowns against both the aforementioned Seminoles and the Louisville Cardinals.
Holding serve atop the ACC standings heading into these crucial matchups will be key if the Tigers want to have a hope at defending their regular season conference crown. It will also go a long way in showing those at the top of the sport that Clemson is still an Omaha-caliber squad.
With so much riding on the next few weeks for both the Tigers as a team, and the ACC as a whole, capping off the west coast trip with a sweep of a lesser conference foe is crucial at this juncture.
If Clemson is able to do so, then they will have set themselves up in a great position moving forward.