Clemson Locks Down Another Top Blue-Chip Recruit

As National Signing Day is in full swing, the Clemson Tigers have inked an official commitment from their highest-rated defensive pledge.

During a ceremony held at Dorman High School in Spartanburg, South Carolina, four-star safety Kentavion Anderson signed his letter of intent to Clemson.

Kentavion "Polo" Anderson, a top 100 recruit from Dorman High School outside Spartanburg, has officially signed with Clemson football as of 7:05 a.m. He's one of the highest ranked recruits in Tigers' 2026 class and their only in-state signee. Will enroll in January — Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) December 3, 2025

Anderson committed to Clemson back in May and took his official visit just a couple of weeks later.

According to 247Sports composite ratings, Anderson is Clemson's highest-ranked recruit in the class of 2026, ranking as the tenth-best safety in the country, the second-best player in the state of South Carolina, and the 85th-best overall prospect in the nation.

Besides Clemson, the Roebuck native was also heavily recruited by big-name programs like Florida, Michigan and USC, but his only official visit was to Clemson.

In a scouting report released by 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins, he praised Anderson’s versatility.

“Hybrid back-seven defender that fits the new era of football where position lines continue to blur and a premium is placed on athleticism,” Ivins said. “Projects as a multi-year contributor for a College Football Playoff hopeful that can emerge as an impact player.”

As a senior at Dorman, Anderson totaled 95 tackles, three forced fumbles, two sacks and an interception that he returned for a touchdown while finishing as a finalist for Mr. Football in South Carolina.

Through four high school seasons, he has racked up 265 tackles, 25 tackles-for-loss, seven sacks, five forced fumbles and four interceptions.

Clemson’s defensive backfield has been one of its weakest units this season, giving Anderson the opportunity to potentially step in and provide immediate relief. The Tigers struggled with open-field tackling this year, and as a player who spent a great deal of time in the box throughout high school, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound hybrid safety could help with that.

“Charges downhill with excellent closing speed and can drop ball carries behind the line of scrimmage with his contact force,” Ivins said. “Avoids traffic when in chase mode as he takes sharp angles to the football.”

Anderson joins Shavar Young Jr. and Marcell Gipson as the three defensive backs to have signed on Wednesday, and the seventh defensive player overall in the class of 2026 to become a Tiger.

As of 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the Tigers have the 18th-best recruiting class in the nation and the fourth-best in the ACC.

