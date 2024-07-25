Clemson Baseball Loses Top Recruit to Legendary MLB Franchise
Though not unexpected, one of the Clemson Tigers’ top baseball recruits for 2025 signed a Major League contract on Wednesday, per MLB Pipeline.
Chase Harlan, who committed to the Tigers before the summer, signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers as a third-round pick. The Dodgers paid just more than $1 million in over-slot money to lure him to the pros.
Harlan was the No. 98 overall selection and was only due $745,000. The Dodgers were impressed enough to sign him for $1.747 million.
The Pennsylvania native may have been too impressive for Clemson’s good at the MLB Scouting Combine in June. During workouts he had the longest home run (453.4 feet) and the second-highest exit velocity (112.4 mph) of any prospect.
The Central East Bucks product signed the deal at the Dodgers’ facility in Arizona. A report from Philly Burbs also noted that Harlan is set to have right hip labrum surgery in August to repair an injury he suffered his sophomore year. He is expected to be ready for spring training.
Until his selection, Harlan was on campus at Clemson and taking summer classes. Had he stayed with the Tigers, he would have had to wait three years to be drafted again.
Baseball America selected Harlan as a second-team All-American after last season. He exited high school as a career .414 hitter.
Also, Clemson’s lowest-selected player in last week’s draft signed his contract, per the Arizona Diamondbacks. Left-handed pitcher Rocco Reid, who was picked in the 15th round, signed a $150,000 deal to join Arizona, which won the National League pennant last year.
Reid was 2-1 record in 15 appearances, He struck out 26 in 21.1 inning sand Clemson was 3-0 in the three games he started.
Much of Clemson’s draft class is under contract.
Earlier this week pitcher Tristan Smith signed with the Cincinnati Reds for a deal worth $600,000. That was well above the slot value for his overall selection, which was $448,700.
Another pitcher, Austin Gordon, signed a deal with the Los Angeles Angels. Gordon was a fifth-round pick and signed a below-slot deal worth $572,500. He could have returned to Clemson had he not signed.
Infielder Blake Wright reportedly signed his deal with the Colorado Rockies for $250,000.
MLB teams have until 5 p.m. eastern on Aug. 1 to get deals done with their selections.
Clemson went 44-16, win the ACC’s Atlantic Division title and claim the No. 6 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. They also reached the Super Regionals for the first time since 2010.