To say the 2020 college baseball season was an odd one would be a massive understatement.

Not only did the COVID-19 pandemic end the season less than a month after Opening Day, it has also has cast doubt on what will happen in 2021, and maybe even beyond.

One piece of that puzzle is what happens to the seniors on this years team. The NCAA did give the players their year of eligibility back, meaning they do technically have the option to return.

However, it may not be that simple. With the 11.7 scholarship limit, money could be an issue when it comes to deciding who comes back and who doesn't.

Nothing has been officially announced, but by all accounts, the draft will be just 5-10 rounds instead of the usual 40. Many players who might typically have been lost to the draft in previous years, won't get that phone call this season.

So, how does this affect the Clemson baseball team? There's just no way to know for sure right now.

The Tigers only had two seniors, including closer Carson Spiers, but they did have nine juniors. Of those, junior Sam Weatherly is likely the only one who could be potentially drafted in the drafts first few rounds.

Weatherly was dominant in his four starts in 2020, going 2-0 with 43 strikeouts in 22.2 innings. The question becomes, is that sample size enough after factoring in Weatherly's first two seasons that saw him struggle at times with his command.

If the Tigers are going to lose an upperclassmen to the draft, it's likely to be the hard throwing left-hander. It isn't hard to see the potential, and MLB teams covet left-handed pitchers who can throw upward of 100 mph.

Other players of note the Tigers could potentially lose would be Kier Meredith, Sam Hall, Bryce Teodosio, Bo Majkowski, Mat Clark, and the previously mentioned Spiers.

Although, with the draft being shortened so drastically, it is hard to see any of those players being taken. Meredith did start showing fans exactly why the coaching staff has been so high on him, but after spending most of his first two seasons injured, he still has to prove he can stay healthy.

Spiers and Clark are both outstanding pitchers, and both have excellent command. While both are sure to play pro ball one day, neither are the power arms that are generally taken early on in the draft.

Outside of Weatherly, the Tigers aren't likely to be affected by the MLB Draft. Assuming all the logistics can be worked out, expect the rest of the upperclassmen back playing college baseball next season.