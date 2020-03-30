AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

NCAA Grants Clemson's Spring Student-Athletes Extra Year of Eligibility

Brad Senkiw

Clemson student-athletes involved in spring sports programs got a piece of good news during a difficult time Monday.

In an unprecedented move, the NCAA Division I Council approved a waiver that will allow those participating in spring sports to get an extra year of eligibility.

“The Council’s decision gives individual schools the flexibility to make decisions at a campus level,” Council chair M. Grace Calhoun, athletics director at Penn said. “The Board of Governors encouraged conferences and schools to take action in the best interest of student-athletes and their communities, and now schools have the opportunity to do that.”

Student-athletes, including seniors, essentially get an extra year added to their five-year clock, and financial aid rules were adjusted to account for expanded scholarship.

Schools can use the NCAA’s Student Assistance Fund to pay for scholarships for students who take advantage of the additional eligibility flexibility in 2020-21.

This will affect Clemson’s baseball, softball, track & field, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis and rowing teams.

Every conference canceled spring sports earlier this month as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unfortunately, student-athletes who competed in winter sports won’t get their year back, the NCAA ruled, because many teams had already completed their seasons.

Many spring players were concerned it wasn’t going to happen for those who saw half or more of their seasons cut short. The

The NCAA’s decision came on the heels of the Student Advisory Committee’s unified statement earlier Monday on emergency relief.

This won’t present a massive effect, though, for Clemson’s spring programs, but several key seniors saw their playing careers extended.

Baseball coach Monte Lee has just two seniors on his roster: pitchers Caron Spiers and Sheldon Reed. Spiers is one of the better closers in the ACC and could be a draft candidate anyway. Reed suffered an arm injury early in the season that was expected to keep him out until at least well into May.

However, many juniors who were facing an uncertain MLB amateur draft now have more options. 

Clemson’s inaugural softball team has just two seniors, both grad transfers. MK Bonamy transferred from Notre Dame while Ansley Gilstrap, who played at USC Upstate, suffered an injury before the season, and now she won't have to apply for a medical redshirt. 

William Nottingham is the lone senior on the men’s golf team while Ana Paula Valdes is the only senior for women’s golf.

Men’s and women’s tennis both have three seniors each.

Eight of the 35 members of the men’s track & field team are seniors.

Seven of the 45 members of the women’s track & field team are seniors.

Rowing, which carries a large roster, has double-digit seniors. 

Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Venables: 'We are Re-establishing Ourselves'

After a year in which the Tigers were forced to go to play three-down linemen for a vast majority of the season — in part, to hide the lack of size, strength and athleticism — Venables wants his new group of linemen to have the same level of intensity and leadership as Tiger greats.

Connor Watson

Clemson Coaching Staff Still Working Despite COVID-19 Pandemic

The threat of COVID-19 has brought college football to a screeching halt for the time being. Not just on the field, but off of it as well. The Clemson coaching staff is making the most of the unusual situation

JP-Priester

Clemson RB Darien Rencher Shares Inspiring Thoughts On COVID-19

Clemson running back Darien Rencher took to Twitter to share some thoughts on what we can all learn from our experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic

JP-Priester

by

Jeancooper1

Jordan Williams Looking To Apply Lessons Learned From 2019 in 2020

Clemson defensive tackle Jordan Williams hopes his role change last year behind Tyler Davis helps launch him into a big 2020 season for Brent Venables and the Tigers.

Connor Watson

by

Jeancooper1

Tigers Continue Hitting Books Despite Unusual Circumstances

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is still stressing academics, despite the unusual circumstances the program is faced with currently.

JP-Priester

Swinney Sets Record Straight On Social Media Ban

Right or wrong, Dabo Swinney has taken his share of criticism over the years concerning the teams social media ban.

JP-Priester

by

pappasug

Clemson Basketball Flashback: Sharone Wright

Two-time All-ACC player, 1993 All-ACC tournament player, and sixth overall pick in the 1994 NBA draft, Sharone Wright cemented himself in Clemson history as a solid big man and one of the best players in program history.

Connor Watson

Oddsmakers: Clemson Is Overwhelming 'Tiger King' of ACC

According to Sportsbetting.ag, Clemson is a -600 favorite to win the ACC championship over the likes of Miami, North Carolina and Virginia Tech. The Tigers are a bigger favorite this year than the past two years combined and dwarf other conference favorites like Ohio State and Alabama.

Brad Senkiw

Has Trevor Lawrence Played His Final Game At Clemson?

In the even that there is no college football in 2020, Clemson fans may have to come to grips with the fact that they have watched quarterback Trevor Lawrence play his final game in a Tiger uniform.

Zach Lentz

by

Bostonfan1967

Clemson's 'Greatest Performance' Set for Radio Rebroadcast

Clemson men's basketball's 84-53 win over Auburn in the 2018 NCAA tournament kicks off a series of memorable replays from the last few seasons in Clemson athletics to be broadcast by the Clemson Tigers Network for the next 15 Saturdays.

Brad Senkiw