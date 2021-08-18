Monte Lee Officially Adds Matt Heath to Clemson Baseball Staff

Clemson baseball announced the hiring of Matt Heath to the role of special assistant to the head coach Wednesday.

Clemson baseball announced the hiring of Matt Heath to the role of special assistant to the head coach Wednesday.

Tigers head coach Monte Lee made it official days after All Clemson confirmed a report that Heath would join the staff in this new role. Heath spent time as Lee's pitching coach at College of Charleston from 2011-2015 before getting the head coaching job when Lee left for Clemson.

Heath most recently worked as the pitching coach at Tennessee-Martin. According to Clemson, Heath will assume the responsibilities of practice planning and assisting the coaching staff with pitcher development, in-game management, including with the bullpen, on-campus recruiting and the transfer portal.

“We’re excited to have Matt join our staff as a special assistant,” Lee said in a statement. “He has a wealth of experience at programs all over the Southeast, both as an assistant coach and head coach, including working with me at College of Charleston. His knowledge of the game and experience will be a tremendous asset for all the coaches and players.”

Last season, Heath helped UT Martin to their best ERA since joining Division I in 1993. In 2019, the Skyhawks tied for its most victories and Ohio Valley Conference wins in Heath’s first year as an assistant coach.

Heath played at both Florida and LSU. He later served as a hitting coach at Auburn and as a professional scout.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!