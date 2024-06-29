Clemson Baseball Starting Pitcher Announces Transfer To SEC Rival
Billy Barlow, a former Clemson Tigers starting pitcher, announced on social media earlier this week that he was transferring to Florida.
That’s a particularly painful decision for Clemson, as the Tigers fell to Florida in the NCAA Super Regionals, as the Tigers fell short of a return to the College World Series.
Barlow, a right-hander from North Myrtle Beach, S.C., was coming off his redshirt sophomore season with the Tigers and he excelled in a starting role during non-conference before sliding into a primary relief role in ACC action.
He went 6-1 with a 4.28 ERA in 15 games (10 starts) for the Tigers, as he struck out 42 and walked 20 in 48.1 innings.
He didn’t start in the Florida series, but he pitched 0.2 innings in a relief appearance, as he walked two and struck out one without giving up a hit.
He won four of his first six starts of the season, going five innings in each of those victories and never allowed more than two earned runs.
He claimed two victories in ACC play — one against Georgia Tech on May 5 and one against Boston College on May 17. He took both of those wins in relief.
Barlow had a chance to slide into a full weekend role with the Tigers next season. He’ll try to do that with the Gators in 2025.
Barlow carved out a weekday starting role as a true freshman in 2022, as he went 2-4 with a 4.84 ERA in 17 games, including 15 starts. He struck out 57 and walked 22 in 57.1 innings. He hoped to build on that in 2023, but an injured only allowed him to pitch in three games, with one start, before he was out for the reason and took the redshirt.
Since the end of their season, the Tigers have been working the portal for new talent. That includes Big Ten Freshman of the Year Luke Gaffney, who was at Purdue last season and set six Boilermaker freshman records after he slashed .349/.437/.628 with 13 home runs and 65 RBI.
Michigan infielder Collin Priest has also committed to Clemson after he was selected All-Big Ten Freshman after he slashed .279/.445/.578 and hit a Wolverines freshman record 11 home runs.
Clemson also picked up Indiana State outfielder Dominic Listi, an All-MVC selection who batted .324 last season.
Clemson shortstop Andrew Cuifo also announced he would return in 2025 after missing half of last season with an injury.
Clemson went 44-16 this season and won the Atlantic Division title in the ACC. The Tigers were the No. 6 overall seed in the country and reached the Super Regionals for the first time since 2010.