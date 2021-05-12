Tigers Take Series Finale From Gamecocks 7-2

The Clemson Baseball team beat South Carolina on Tuesday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, salvaging the final game of a three-game series that started back in February.

On Tuesday night Clemson and South Carolina added another chapter to what is already widely considered to be the best rivalry in college baseball.

Carter Raffield got his first start in more than a month for the Tigers, throwing three scoreless innings and four Clemson relievers combined to throw the final six innings, allowing just two runs as the Tigers knocked off the Gamecocks 7-2.

Clemson salvages the final game of the annual three-game series after South Carolina won the first two back in February. Tuesday night's game was a makeup from the series opener that was postponed due to weather.

South Carolina got the scoring started on a solo homerun by Wes Clarke in the top of the fifth, his 19th of the season. However, Clemson would strike right back in the bottom half of the inning, scoring 3 runs on just one base hit.

Max Wagner led off with a walk and Bryce Teodosio was then hit by a pitch. With runners on first and second, Sam Hall laid down a bunt and a throwing error on Gamecock pitcher Wesley Sweatt that sailed down the left field line allowed both base runners to score. James Parker would then lace a single to left, plating Hall and giving Clemson a 3-1 lead.

The Tigers would add another run in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI single by J.D. Brock, giving Clemson a 4-1 lead. Jeff Heinrich added a solo shot for South Carolina in the eighth to cutting it to 4-2.

Dylan Brewer added a solo shot of his own in the bottom half of the eighth, No. 9 on the season for the right-fielder. The Tigers would tack on two more runs in the inning, one on an RBI single by Kier Meredith and one on a double steal in which Wagner stole home.

Rob Hughes, P.J. Labriola, Davis Sharpe and Nick Hoffman all pitched in relief, with Hoffman going the final 1.2 innings to pick up his fourth save of the season.

Player of the Game: Max Wagner went 1-2 on the night with a double and two runs scored. He also reached twice on walks and stole home on a double steal in the eighth to give Clemson their final run.

Stat of the Game: Clemson pitchers struck out 12 South Carolina hitters on the night, led by Raffield who had five strikeouts.

Injury Report: Bryce Teodosio was hit by pitches twice, the second one hitting him on the side of his helmet, partially catching his face. After having to leave temporarily, Teodosio was able to return.

Up Next: Clemson will hit the road for a crucial three-game series against ACC foe Florida State this weekend in Tallahassee.