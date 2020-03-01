AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

Clemson Claims Series Over Gamecocks With Late Scoring Surge

Brad Senkiw

CLEMSON — Clemson's bats waited an awfully long time to wake up, but the Tigers used a four-run seventh inning and overcame a crazy bases-loaded sequence in the sixth to knock off rival South Carolina 5-2 and win the series 2-1. 

It marked the fifth time in six years the Tigers (9-2) won the series, and they rebounded after dropping two of three last year. 

After South Carolina (7-4) took a 2-1 lead in the second inning, Clemson finally tied the game in the seventh on an RBI sac fly by Bryar Hawkins that scored Elijah Henderson. The Tigers then came through in a clutch situation when Parker drilled a double to the gap in right to score Davis Sharpe and Kier Meredith and give Clemson a 4-2 lead in the seventh.

Adam Hackenberg made it 5-2 with a single to left that scored Parker, who was easily beaten by the the throw at home but he slid his hand under the tag and touched home plate first. He was initially ruled safe, and the call was upheld by replay. 

Clemson starting pitcher Spencer Strider worked four innings, allowing two runs on five hits with six strikeouts and one walk in 49 pitches. Mat Clark tossed three scoreless frames and struck out four batters in relief to earn his second win of the season.

Daniel Lloyd (0-2) took the loss for the Gamecocks after giving up two earned runs in the seventh inning.  

Key play: In the sixth inning, Clemson loaded the bases with no outs. Andrew Eyster dropped a fly ball in left that allowed Dylan Brewer to reach, but Hawkins thought the ball was caught so he held up. He realized it too late, and with nowhere to go, he was tagged out at home.

The delayed call by the third-base umpire appeared to confuse other base runners. The play then went under review and officials determined that after Brewer touched first base, he ran past base runner Adam Hackenberg and was ruled out for a double play, even though the first-base umpire made no immediate out call.

Sam Hall struck out in the next at-bat to end the bizarre inning. 

Player of the game: Parker went 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs and one run scored. He also drew a walk and made his first start at shortstop this season.

Bob Bradley Award (Clemson series MVP): Pitcher Sam Weatherly

Tom Price Award (South Carolina series MVP): Outfielder Andrew Eyster

Coach’s decision: Monte Lee wasn’t messing around after Clemson took a three-run lead heading into the eighth inning. He brought in closer Carson Spiers, who allowed just one hit in his fourth save of the season.

Stat of the game: Clemson pitchers held South Carolina hitters to 1-for-7 (.143) with runners in scoring position.

Up next: The Tigers host College of Charleston at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Wednesday at 4 p.m. 

Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Clemson at NFL Combine: Terrell Posts Solid 40, Showcases Skills

Former Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell is among three Tigers looking to improve their draft stocks with good performances at the NFL Scouting Combine on Sunday, the final day of the Indianapolis event.

Brad Senkiw

Cagle’s Grand Slam, Three-Run Homer Leads Tigers in Sweep Over UVA

Freshman right-handed pitcher Valerie Cagle hit two home runs, including a grand slam and a walk-off three-run shot, to lead Clemson to victory over Virginia (8-8, 0-3 ACC) by a score of 12-3 in six innings of play Sunday afternoon at Clemson Softball Stadium.

CU Athletic Communications

Lawrence: 'Easier to Come Back After You Lose"

The 2020 Tigers are not focused on living up to the outside expectations. Instead they are focused on themselves—which is made easier following their 45-25 loss to LSU in the national championship.

Zach Lentz

Clemson At NFL Combine: Simmons Posts Impressive 40-Yard Dash Time

Former Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons ran a blazing 4.39 40-yard dash (unofficial) Saturday at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Rally Thwarted; Tigers to Gamecocks

The South Carolina Gamecocks evened the rivalry series against the Clemson Tigers Saturday, as they won the first-ever Battle at Bull Street by a final score of 8-5 at Segra Park in Columbia

Zach Lentz

Dawes's Late Layup Upsets FSU, Completes Trilogy

After knocking off two top-10 opponents in Duke and Louisville at home already this season, Brad Brownell and the Tigers edged No. 6 Florida State 69-68 on Saturday at a packed Littlejohn Coliseum.Al-Amir Dawes went the length of the court after an FSU make and made a layup with 1 second remaining to give Clemson the victory.

Brad Senkiw

Swinney Already Likes Look Of Clemson's 2020 Squad

Although it's still very early in spring football practice, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney calls the Tigers a "good looking football team," thanks in part to having returning players like Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne mixed with 15 talented freshmen.

Brad Senkiw

Weatherly Magical: Clemson Pounds Gamecocks

Behind a historic pitching performance, the Tigers went into the enemy's backyard and emerged with a victory, as the Tigers knocked off the Gamecocks by a final score of 7-1

Zach Lentz

Clemson At NFL Combine: Simpson, Anchrum Participate In On-Field Drills

Former Clemson offensive guard John Simpson and tackle Tremayne Anchrum ran the 40-yard dash and went through drills Friday at the NFL Scouting Combine while Tanner Muse, A.J. Terrell and K'Von Wallace went through media interviews.

Brad Senkiw

Lawrence Not Planning To Leave Anything On Table In 2020

Clemson is ready to move on from its 42-25 loss to LSU in the national title game, but don't expect Trevor Lawrence and the Tigers to forget it completely.

JP-Priester

by

J Clarke