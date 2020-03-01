Clemson Claims Series Over Gamecocks With Late Scoring Surge

CLEMSON — Clemson's bats waited an awfully long time to wake up, but the Tigers used a four-run seventh inning and overcame a crazy bases-loaded sequence in the sixth to knock off rival South Carolina 5-2 and win the series 2-1.

It marked the fifth time in six years the Tigers (9-2) won the series, and they rebounded after dropping two of three last year.

After South Carolina (7-4) took a 2-1 lead in the second inning, Clemson finally tied the game in the seventh on an RBI sac fly by Bryar Hawkins that scored Elijah Henderson. The Tigers then came through in a clutch situation when Parker drilled a double to the gap in right to score Davis Sharpe and Kier Meredith and give Clemson a 4-2 lead in the seventh.

Adam Hackenberg made it 5-2 with a single to left that scored Parker, who was easily beaten by the the throw at home but he slid his hand under the tag and touched home plate first. He was initially ruled safe, and the call was upheld by replay.

Clemson starting pitcher Spencer Strider worked four innings, allowing two runs on five hits with six strikeouts and one walk in 49 pitches. Mat Clark tossed three scoreless frames and struck out four batters in relief to earn his second win of the season.

Daniel Lloyd (0-2) took the loss for the Gamecocks after giving up two earned runs in the seventh inning.

Key play: In the sixth inning, Clemson loaded the bases with no outs. Andrew Eyster dropped a fly ball in left that allowed Dylan Brewer to reach, but Hawkins thought the ball was caught so he held up. He realized it too late, and with nowhere to go, he was tagged out at home.

The delayed call by the third-base umpire appeared to confuse other base runners. The play then went under review and officials determined that after Brewer touched first base, he ran past base runner Adam Hackenberg and was ruled out for a double play, even though the first-base umpire made no immediate out call.

Sam Hall struck out in the next at-bat to end the bizarre inning.

Player of the game: Parker went 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs and one run scored. He also drew a walk and made his first start at shortstop this season.

Bob Bradley Award (Clemson series MVP): Pitcher Sam Weatherly

Tom Price Award (South Carolina series MVP): Outfielder Andrew Eyster

Coach’s decision: Monte Lee wasn’t messing around after Clemson took a three-run lead heading into the eighth inning. He brought in closer Carson Spiers, who allowed just one hit in his fourth save of the season.

Stat of the game: Clemson pitchers held South Carolina hitters to 1-for-7 (.143) with runners in scoring position.

Up next: The Tigers host College of Charleston at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Wednesday at 4 p.m.