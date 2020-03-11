Clemson Dominates Blue Hose

The Clemson Tigers scored early and often Tuesday night, as they defeated the Presbyterian Blue Hose by a final score of 12-0 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.



The Tigers jumped on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first inning. Following a bases loaded fielder's choice by Bryar Hawkins plated the Tigers first run of the game, it was Davis Sharpe who broke the game open. Sharpe blasted a three-run home run to left field that gave the Tigers a 4-0 lead.

Clemson was not finished in the inning, after James Parker's single, as Adam Hackenberg's run scoring double gave the Tigers a 5-0 lead.

The Tigers added a single run in the fourth inning on Elijah Henderson's RBI single plated Bo Majkowski.

Sharpe and the Tigers wasted little putting another crooked number on the board in the bottom of the fifth when Sharpe connected for his second home run of the day, this one a two-run shot. Hackenberg finished off the scoring with his second RBI of the day and extended the lead to 9-0.

The Tigers continued to add to their lead in the seventh inning. After loading the bases, Dylan Brewer stepped to the plate with two outs and connected on a bases-clearing double that moved the Tigers' lead to 12-0.

Clemson starter Jackson Lindley (1-0) earned the win by throwing just 53 pitches, as he gave up three hits, no runs and no walks with five strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched. Tiger pitchers combined to not allow a Blue Hose baserunner to advance past second base and allowed just one to advance past first base. Clark Dearman (0-2) suffered the loss for the Blue Hose (2-14).



Player of the game: Davis Sharpe: The sophomore two-way star connected for two home runs and 5 RBIs on the night.

Coaches decision: Lee uses the bullpen: Even though starting pitcher Jackson Lindley allowed only three hits in five innings of work, head coach Monte Lee chose to go to his bullpen in each of the final four innings, with Nick Hoffman, Holt Jones and Connor O'Rear finishing off the game.

Stat of the game: Clemson has scored at least one run in 121 consecutive games. The last time Clemson was shut out was March 16, 2018, when No. 10 NC State blanked the Tigers 4-0 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium

Up Next: The Tigers host Winthrop at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Wednesday at 6 p.m. on ACCNX. Fans can purchase a ticket for only $2.