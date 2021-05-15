Clemson Drops Series Opener to Florida State 8-3

Florida State knocked off Clemson 8-3 on Friday night in the first of a three-game weekend series in Tallahassee.

Clemson got the quality start they needed from Mack Anglin, but it wasn't enough as the Tigers dropped the series opener to Florida State 8-3.

The redshirt freshman struck out nine Seminole batters over six innings of work, allowing just four hits. Anglin did allow four runs, but just two of those were earned.

The Tigers were able to take an early 1-0 lead on an RBI single by Caden Grice in the first. However, Florida State struck for three runs in the third, thanks in large part to two Clemson errors, to take a 3-1 lead. They would push the lead to 4-1 in the sixth on Nico Balder RBI single.

After allowing the lone run in the first, Florida State starting pitcher Bryce Hubbart would hold the Tigers scoreless until a Sam Hall 2-run homerun in the seventh that cut the lead to 4-3.

The Seminoles would then blow it open in the eighth, tacking on four insurance runs, all coming with two outs. A bullpen that has been a strength all season for the Tigers was anything but on Friday night as four relievers combined to allow four earned runs on four hits and four walks in just two innings of work.

Clemson had their chances, but once again struggled to get hits with runners on base. The Tigers were just 1-7 on the night with RISP, leaving seven baserunners stranded.

Clemson drops to 23-22 on the season and 15-16 in ACC play, while Florida State improves to 27-18 and 18-13.

Player of the Game: Sam Hall went 2-4 on the night, including the 2-run homer that brought the Tigers to within one. He also scored two of Clemson's three runs.

Stat of the Game: Clemson pitchers combined to walk eight Florida State hitters on the night.

Availability Report: LHP Mat Clark did not make the trip to Tallahassee this weekend due to physical therapy school. It is unknown whether he will be back for next weekend's final home series against Duke.

Up Next: The Tigers and Seminoles do battle again on Saturday in the second game of their weekend series. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. and the game will televised on ACCNX.