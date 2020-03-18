AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

Clemson Head Coach Monte Lee on COVID-19's Impact on Tiger Baseball

Connor Watson

The COVID-19 pandemic recently canceled all ACC spring sports for the rest of the season, and with the announcement, Monte Lee's Clemson Tigers had their great start to the season put to an abrupt end. 

But for Lee and the rest of the nation, his focus is not on wins and losses, but the safety of his players.

"These are challenging times for student athletes, coaches, for fans, and for our nation in general." Clemson baseball coach Monte Lee said. "This pandemic is changing our daily lives faster than we can even adjust to. For the time being for all of us, the safety of everybody is the primary concern and that's my primary concern for our student athletes. Its been a lot of adjustments and communication at this point in time as far as the appropriate steps that our student athletes need to take to try and keep themselves safe, and as we move through this spring break our primary focus starting next week becomes the transition onto online learning from home."

Coaches all across the country have been trying to figure out the next steps for their programs and their student-athletes.

"We don't know what the future looks like for us, we are just trying to keep this thing as simple as possible right now and really emphasize to the student athlete that their safety is our primary concern and their academics are our primary concern," Lee said. "That's been our biggest focus right now as we move forward."

Lee is making sure his team stays informed and on the same page with the rest of the program. 

"Since the guys left for spring break, we have been able to communicate with our guys the policies we are going to have in place at least until April 5, that's critical right now for us," Lee said. "Until further notice, their safety is our primary concern. Baseball players are creatures of habit and I've had communication with the whole team through our group messaging and I've had one on one conversations with guys because they have questions, and I've sent this information to their parents just so everybody is on the same page. Between now and April 5, we cannot use our facilities, coaches included. We can't go into the facilities, student athletes can't go into the facilities."

Safety is the biggest concern for Lee, keeping his players safe and healthy is his focus for this break.

"We are encouraging them to stay at home and practice social distancing to take all the measures to keep themselves safe," Lee said. "Washing their hands, not touching their face, just all the things we see on a national level to keep our guys from being exposed to this. We are trying to focus on that right now and that takes precedent over the day-in day-out routines of coaches"

Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2018 Clemson vs. 2019 LSU: Who Is the Best Team Ever

It began as soon as the 2020 College Football National Championship was completed, and the 2019 LSU Tigers joined the 2018 Clemson Tigers as the only two teams to complete a college football season 15-0 in the modern era of college football.What began was a debate over which of the two teams really is "The Best Ever."

Zach Lentz

by

MaryLSU

Former Clemson WR Hopkins Downplays Irvin's Recount of O'Brien Conversations

Former Clemson receiver DeAndre Hopkins took to social media to try and defuse comments made by NFL analyst Michael Irvin on ESPN about Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien bring up Aaron Hernandez and having issues with Hopkins bring around "his baby mommas."

Brad Senkiw

Former Clemson Quarterback Deshaun Watson Thanks Former Tiger Deandre Hopkins For Time in Houston

Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson will be looking for a new go-to receiver for the 2020 season after the Houston Texans and fellow former Tiger receiver Deandre Hopkins parted ways.

Zach Lentz

Former Tiger Bashaud Breeland Calls Out Pro Football Focus

Former Clemson Tiger, and more recent Super Bowl champion, Bashaud Breeland took exception Tuesday night with Pro Football Focus' list of the top 100 free agents still available.

Zach Lentz

Monte Lee Sends Message to Clemson Fans

After an abrupt end to the 2020 season, Clemson baseball manager Monte Lee gave a heartfelt expression of gratitude to Clemson fans.

Alex Whisnant

COVID-19 Impact on Clemson Basketball

The Clemson men's basketball team ended the season with the sadness of not being able to complete the postseason or finish out careers because of the coronavirus concerns.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson in the NFL: DJ Reader to Bengals

Former Clemson defensive lineman DJ Reader is set to become the second-highest paid nose tackle in the NFL, as he has agreed to a four-year, $53 million deal with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Zach Lentz

Clemson in the NFL: Beasley Headed to Music City to Play For Titans

Former Clemson pass rusher Vic Beasley signed a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday worth $12 million. The Atlanta Falcons, who drafted the Tigers' all-time leading rusher eighth overall in 2015, moved on from Beasley after the 2019 season.

Brad Senkiw

New Documentary to Shed Light on Scandal That Involved Former Clemson Assistant

HBO will air a documentary called “The Scheme” at 9 p.m. on March 31 about the relationship between handler-now-felon Christian Dawkins and some college basketball coaches, according to Yahoo Sports. Former Clemson assistant men's coach Steve Smith met with Dawkins in 2017.

Brad Senkiw

Travis Etienne Wants To Be Best Ever

Clemson running back Travis Etienne is determined to become the best running back in ACC history

JP-Priester