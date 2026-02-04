Clemson’s Jarren Purify Earns Major Preseason Recognition Ahead of 2026

The College Baseball season is only 10 days away, and a lot of preseason rankings have been dropping, including player lists.

On Monday, D1 Baseball dropped their seven-man list of the best second basemen in the ACC, with Clemson’s Jarren Purify slotted at the No. 4 spot, as well as the No. 9 spot in terms of national rankings.

The three other players listed ahead of the junior are Georgia Tech’s Jarren Advincula, North Carolina’s Gavin Gallaher and Virginia’s Joe Tiroly.

The Detroit native is coming off his best season in 2025, as he put up career highs in a majority of the categories: 62 hits in 208 at-bats, 54 runs, 35 RBIs, 32 walks and six home runs. He also led the team in stolen bases with 29, which tied for the 44th-most in the country .

And while he never flew under the radar as a recruit, it wasn’t always this easy for the speedy infielder.

Coming out of University Liggett High School, Purify primarily worked at shortstop, but still spent time at second base. He ranked as the No. 114 overall recruit, the No. 29 shortstop in the nation, and the No. 2 player in Michigan, according to Perfect Game .

As a true freshman and primary starter at second base, Purify showed clear signs of needing to improve at the plate, as he had the lowest batting average of nine players who had at least 115 at-bats that season. Still, he finished with 41 hits, 32 runs, 28 RBIs and three home runs. He also stole 11 bases — foreshadowing his future speed and timing in tagging bags.

Entering 2026, Purify is poised for one of the best seasons of his career and is set to once again serve as the Tigers’ everyday starter at second base. That confidence is rooted in the work he’s put in behind the scenes.

Following Clemson’s 12-inning fall exhibition win over Alabama , the 5-foot-11 infielder reflected on his offseason focus, simply describing it as “my growth overall.”

“I’ve just been focused on my growth overall, like how I can grow as a player, leader — just on all those aspects of it,” he said. “I’m not really looking at one thing specifically because I feel like I can get better at everything. I’m just going forward, going through my progressions, my routines, and seeing how I can grow as a person and player.”

Clemson Baseball and Purify will kick off their 2026 season on February 13, facing off against Army West Point in a three-game home series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.